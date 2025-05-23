403
Samsung Launches Expert Care Service In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Samsung Gulf Electronics has officially debuted its latest value-added service, S-Care: Expert Care, in the UAE. Designed to elevate the ownership experience of Samsung home appliances, S-Care introduces professional-grade expert cleaning services straight to customers' homes.
Expert Care provides a practical and thorough approach to appliance maintenance, helping to maintain performance, hygiene, and longevity. Whether it's a refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner, air purifier, dryer or JetTM Vacuum, Samsung's certified team allows for meticulous deep cleaning that involves dismantling, sanitizing, and reassembling appliances for optimal performance. The service also includes advanced filter care, complete with antibacterial treatment and UV sterilization for products equipped with filters, for cleaner air and a more hygienic living space. Each visit includes a detailed inspection report, including a complimentary health check to assess the appliance's condition. The aim is to extend product lifespan, reduce the risk of system failures, and guarantee trusted support using only genuine Samsung tools and expertise. DooHee Lee, President, Samsung Gulf Electronics, commented,“At Samsung, our mission is to create transformative experiences that seamlessly blend innovation with everyday living. The launch of Expert Care marks a strategic step in elevating our value proposition, ensuring that our customers not only benefit from cutting-edge technology, but also from a level of ongoing care that extends the life and performance of their appliances. This initiative reflects our broader commitment to setting new standards for quality, reliability, and customer trust across the UAE.” In addition to supporting product performance, Expert Care aligns with Samsung's wider focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. Regular upkeep can improve appliance efficiency and contribute to a cleaner home environment. The service is recommended every six months and is now accessible through Samsung's website: .
