Tenable Powers AI-Driven Exposure Management With Third-Party Data Connectors And Unified Dashboards

Tenable® , the exposure management company, has announced powerful new enhancements to its flagship platform, Tenable One , with the introduction of Tenable One Connectors and customisable risk dashboards. These advancements - powered by Tenable ExposureAITM and built on the Tenable Data Fabric - make Tenable One the most advanced exposure management solution available today. With third-party data connectors, organisations unlock a contextualised view of all their security risk data in one place, regardless of the security products they use.

In today's fragmented security landscape, large organisations juggle an average of 83 disconnected tools, leading to siloed operations and critical blind spots. The result is scattered data and operational inefficiencies across the attack surface. Tenable One addresses this complexity by consolidating exposure insights from both native and third-party tools into a unified, contextual view, transforming fragmented data into business-aligned intelligence.

Tenable One now features a vast and rapidly expanding ecosystem of out-of-the-box connectors, enabling seamless integration with widely used third-party tools for endpoint detection and response (EDR), cloud security, vulnerability management, operational technology security, ticketing systems and more. With new connectors launching throughout Q2 2025 and beyond, Tenable unifies security data across the enterprise, delivering a comprehensive and actionable view of organisational risk.

At the core of the platform is the Tenable Exposure Data Fabric, a scalable, cloud-native architecture that ingests, normalises, and connects data across the security ecosystem. This foundation feeds Tenable ExposureAI, the platform's machine learning engine that surfaces toxic risk combinations and hidden attack paths, and prioritises actions based on potential business impact.

New unified risk dashboards further elevate the platform's impact. Designed to eliminate time-consuming manual reporting, these dashboards offer fully customisable views that align to specific business roles and priorities. With flexible report configurations and powerful visualisation options, security teams can deliver insights and communicate risks faster and with greater business impact.

"The cybersecurity market is saturated with point solutions that operate in isolation, slowing security efforts and leaving organisations vulnerable," said Steve Vintz, co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Tenable. "The power of Tenable One enables organisations to view risks across security tools in context and focus remediation efforts on the exposures that matter most."

These innovations mark a major milestone following Tenable's acquisition of Vulcan Cyber and reinforce Tenable's commitment to lead the exposure management market with unmatched breadth, intelligence and operational scale.

