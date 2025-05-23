UAE Airlifts 80-Year-Old From Qatar For Urgent Medical Care

An Emirati man who suffered a medical emergency while in Qatar was airlifted to the UAE for further treatment.

The patient in his eighties suffered a sudden health complication and initially received medical treatment at the Heart Hospital of Hamad Medical Corporation in Doha. After the man's condition stabilised, he was airlifted to the Cleveland Clinic in the UAE for further treatment.

The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, completed the air ambulance mission to evacuated the man.

The operation was carried out with the full cooperation and support of the Qatari authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep appreciation for Qatar's assistance, highlighting the significant role played by the UAE Embassy in Doha in coordinating the mission and ensuring its success.