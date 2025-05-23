Dubai Gets First 3-Star Michelin Restaurants Full List Revealed

Dubai got its very first three Michelin-starred restaurants this year. In a glittering and glamorous ceremony held at the Address Skyview, European restaurant FZN by Bjorn Frantzen and homegrown eatery Tresind Studio were announced as the recipients of the honor.

The teams of both restaurants got standing ovations for their achievement.

While chef Himanshu Sahni of Tresind Studio threw air punches to celebrate the historic win, Chef Bjorn said he arrived in Dubai for the first time 16 years ago and that the three Michelin star here felt“unreal”.

FZN, which blends modern European fine dining with Japanese influences, also holds a three Michelin stars in Stockholm and Singapore. The achievement was announced by Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide. Three stars is the highest recognition awarded by the body which celebrates its 125th year of establishment in 2025.

Tresind Studio has been on the list of Michelin guide since its launch in 2022.

Here is the full list of the 19 restaurants on the guide this year:

Three stars - Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

1 by by Bjorn Frantzen

2̀sind Studio

Two stars - Excellent cooking, worth a detour

1 Ristorante- Niko Romito (retained)

2 by Yannick Alléno (retained)

3 on 45 (retained)

One Michelin Star - high quality cooking, worth a stop

1.11 Woodfire (retained)

2 Muntaha (retained)

3 (retained)

4̈seki (retained)

5 (retained)

6 by Jose Avillez (retained)

7 (retained)

8 by Heston Blumenthal (retained)

9 (retained)

10 Room (retained)

11 Dame de Pic Dubai (retained)

12 Brothers (retained)

13 (new)

14 (new)

Meanwhile, a young 30-year-old chef, who was born and raised in Dubai, became a man of many jackets as he scooped up the young chef award and a one Michelin star during the evening - which came just five months after opening. Abhiraj Khatwani of Manao was described as“one to watch” for his exceptional cooking skills. He thanked the Orfali brothers for their support in helping set up the restaurant.

Jamavar, an authentic Indian restaurant, was praised for its goat curry, which was the deciding factor for inspectors. Culinary Director and Executive Chef Surendar Mohan shared a heartfelt speech thanking his family for their“unconditional support” and for“allowing me to work seven days a week, morning and night for my passion”. Jamavar also has branches in London and Doha, where they hold one Michelin star as well.

The Michelin Green Star recognition was retained by Boca, Lowe, and Teible for their mindful practices.

Several other special awards were also handed out during the evening. The Opening of the Year award went to Sin Keun Choi Ronin for serving up a“rather special experience” while the Service Award for offering hospitality of the highest standard was awarded to Mohamed Galal of Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant. The Sommelier Award was handed over to Shiv Menon Boca for“exuding enthusiasm and pride” in his work.