First Mention Of 'War' As US Continues To Trumpet Its Role In Easing India-Pakistan Tensions
The terror strike, which India has blamed squarely on Pakistan-backed elements, triggered Operation Sindoor-a precision offensive targeting terror infrastructure across the border and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The situation rapidly escalated with Pakistan retaliating by targeting Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched fierce counter-attacks on key Pakistani military installations.US Sells Narrative of Peacemaker
Amid the chaos, the United States continues to position itself as a key player in defusing the crisis. At a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said it was“heartening” that America's“involvement and assistance” helped prevent a“very close to full-scale war” between India and Pakistan.
“What has been a generational concern about violence and terrorism in that region, certainly, with the troubles between India and Pakistan – is that there is a ceasefire,” Bruce said.
“Obviously we know – very close to full-scale war erupting, and what's very exciting and heartening is that America's involvement and assistance made a difference in that stopping and a ceasefire that has continued,” she added.
Bruce went on to call it an“opportunity” for long-term peace in the region, conveniently sidestepping the root cause of the conflict-Pakistan's persistent sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.
“And it is an opportunity, and the good news is – that, unlike some other regions, there has been a commitment to a ceasefire,” Bruce said.India's Position Clear: No Third-Party Mediation
While the US continues to pat itself on the back, the Indian government has firmly denied any external role in the de-escalation process. Officials in New Delhi clarified that the agreement to halt military operations came only after backchannel talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries.
India's calibrated and targeted response during Operation Sindoor has received wide acclaim domestically, with many experts lauding the government's decision to hit terror camps and key military positions without risking civilian casualties. The Indian offensive exposed Pakistan's duplicity-first in denying the existence of terror infrastructure on its soil, and then in launching cross-border attacks to cover up its complicity.
While Pakistan's military attempted to project strength by launching retaliatory strikes, its failure to sustain or escalate beyond May 10 demonstrated India's overwhelming superiority and restraint.
