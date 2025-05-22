Amid Heatwave, SED Issues SOP's For Students, Staff

The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in a circular said,“In light of the prevailing heatwave conditions and the increasing frequency of afternoon stormy winds across Kashmir division, it has become imperative to implement effective safety protocols to safeguard the health and well-being of students and staff.”

DSEK said that the well-being of students is paramount, and proactive measures are essential to mitigate the risks associated with extreme weather conditions.

SOPs and Guidelines

Guidelines for outdoor activities, particularly games

Morning assembly should be kept brief and conducted in a shaded area or indoors as far as possible. Emphasis should be on essential announcements rather than prolonged drills or speeches.

All outdoor games, sports activities, and physical education classes shall be conducted before 10:30 AM. This includes any form of recess or break period where students might be inclined to play outdoors.

If outdoor activities are absolutely necessary, they must be conducted before 10:30 AM and with the following precautions:

Hydration Breaks: Frequent and mandatory hydration breaks must be provided every 15-20 minutes. Schools must ensure the availability of potable drinking water at multiple accessible points.

Shaded Areas: Activities should be conducted in shaded areas as far as possible.

Supervision : Strict supervision by Physical Education Teachers and other staff is essential to monitor students for signs of heat stress (dizziness, nausea, excessive sweating, headache, fatigue). Reduced Intensity: The intensity and duration of physical activity must be significantly reduced. Focus should be on less strenuous

Schools must devise alternative indoor activities for physical education and games, such as indoor board games, light stretching exercises in well-ventilated classrooms or halls, creative arts and crafts and educational games and quizzes.

Health and safety measures during heatwave:

Hydration:

Schools must ensure a continuous and adequate supply of clean, potable drinking water at all times. Water coolers must be functional and regularly cleaned.

Students should be encouraged to carry their own water bottles and refill them frequently.

Teachers should periodically remind students to drink water.

Hydration breaks of 10 minutes must be mandatorily provided after every class/period.

Ventilation and Cooling:

Classrooms must be adequately ventilated. All fans should be in working order.

School buses/vans must install multiple small fans for enhanced cooling and ventilation.

School buses/vans must be parked in shaded areas and parking sheds, wherever possible.

Curtains or blinds should be used to block direct sunlight.

Wherever possible, air coolers may be considered for common areas or sick rooms.

First aid and medical preparedness:

The school's first aid kit must be well-stocked with necessary medicines for heat-related illnesses (e.g., ORS packets).

A designated staff member (preferably with basic first aid training) should be available to attend to any student exhibiting signs of heat stress.

Schools must have a plan for emergency evacuation to the nearest medical facility if a student's condition deteriorates. Contact numbers of parents/guardians and local medical services must be readily available.

Awareness and education:

Teachers should sensitise students about the dangers of heatstroke and dehydration.

Information on preventive measures should be displayed on school notice boards or through posters.

Parents should be informed about the revised timings and safety measures through school circulars/messages.

Preparedness for afternoon stormy winds:

Securing Outdoor Structures: Before dispersal, schools must ensure that all outdoor structures, hoardings, temporary sheds, and lightweight objects are properly secured or removed to prevent them from becoming projectiles in strong winds.

Window and Door Safety: All windows and doors in classrooms and school buildings must be securely latched before students and staff leave the premises.

Tree Hazards: School authorities should inspect the premises for weak or overhanging tree branches that could pose a risk during strong winds and take necessary action for pruning or removal.

Dispersal management:

Dispersal should be managed smoothly and efficiently to ensure students leave the school premises quickly and safely.

Parents and guardians should be encouraged to pick up their children promptly.

Schools must have a contingency plan for students who might be delayed in pick-up due to weather conditions. These students should be kept in a safe, indoor location under supervision.

General Instructions:

Monitoring weather forecasts: School authorities shall regularly monitor local weather forecasts and advisories issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and district administration.

Flexibility and local assessment: While these SOPs provide a general framework, school heads are empowered to make minor adjustments based on specific local conditions, in consultation with the respective Chief Education Officer, ensuring the safety of students remains the top priority.

Compliance and reporting: Chief Education Officers shall ensure strict compliance of these SOPs by all schools under their jurisdiction. Any deviations or challenges in implementation must be reported to this Directorate

DSEK in the circular further said that the measures are temporary and will be reviewed and revised as the weather conditions improve .

Doctors Advise Public To Stay Hydrated Agencies

As temperatures continue to rise across Jammu and Kashmir, health professionals have issued urgent advisories to the public, urging them to remain vigilant and adopt essential precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, Head of the Department of Community Medicine at GMC Srinagar, stressed the importance of proper hydration and dietary habits during this intense heatwave.

“Recent temperature spikes are unprecedented. To stay safe, people should increase their fluid intake-especially water, oral rehydration solutions (ORS), lassi, lemonades, and homemade fresh juices,” he recommended.

Dr Khan cautioned against the consumption of aerated drinks, packaged fruit juices, and excessive tea or coffee, saying these can contribute to dehydration.

He advised avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours unless absolutely necessary. The doctor recommended increasing fluid intake by 1 to 3 litres based on activity levels and advised taking traditional hydrating beverages like buttermilk (chaach) and nourishing soups to replenish lost minerals.

“Tea, coffee and carbonated drinks tend to increase urination, leading to further dehydration, while sugary beverages add unnecessary calories,” Dr Salim said, adding,“People should wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, use scarves, caps, or umbrellas when outdoors and apply sunscreen to protect against UV damage.”

He further highlighted the importance of staying hydrated when sleeping under fans by consuming extra water or fluids to compensate for evaporation losses.“Don't consume stale food, especially at food outlets, as diarrheal diseases tend to increase during this season. Wash raw fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating,” he said, adding that special care must be taken of children and the elderly.

If anyone experiences symptoms such as exhaustion, weakness, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, mental confusion or disorientation, they should seek immediate medical attention at a nearby health facility, Dr Khan advised.

Dr Murtaza Khan, a general physician working in Pulwama, called for recognising early signs of heat-related illnesses.“Symptoms like fatigue, nausea, dizziness, confusion or disorientation require prompt medical help,” he advised.

He warned that climate change has contributed to rising temperatures, increasing the risks associated with extreme heat events. “Heatstroke can occur when the body's cooling mechanisms fail, leading to dangerously high body temperatures,” Dr Khan said, as per news agency KNO.

Both doctors called for limiting strenuous physical activity during peak hours, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. They urged the public to stay informed about warning signs of heatstroke and dehydration and to take preventive measures seriously to stay safe during this intense heatwave.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now