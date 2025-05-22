Qatar Economic Forum Strengthens Qatar's Position As Global Hub For Economic Dialogue And Cooperation: CEO Of Qatari Diar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company Eng. Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali affirmed that the State of Qatar's hosting of Qatar Economic Forum is a key milestone that reinforces its position as a global hub for economic dialogue and cooperation.

He described the Forum as a prominent platform that brings together decision-makers and experts to exchange insights on the future of the global economy.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Ali said emphasised the importance of hosting the Forum as it provides investors with the opportunity to explore new projects and investment opportunities in Qatar, which contributes to attracting foreign investment.

Commenting on the Forum's role in enhancing the real estate development sector in the country, CEO of Qatari Diar stressed that Qatar Economic Forum serves as a multidimensional strategic platform. It can be leveraged not only to attract capital but also to position Qatar as a regional hub for smart and sustainable real estate development-contributing directly to economic growth and income diversification, he added.

Regarding recent trends in consumer demand in Qatar's real estate market, Al Ali referred to notable shifts in recent years driven by economic, demographic, and technological factors.

Among the most prominent trends is the growing demand for flexibility in housing options, such as fully furnished apartments and short-term rentals that cater to evolving lifestyle needs, he said.

Additionally, there is an increasing focus on sustainability and smart technologies, he said, pointing out that both buyers and tenants are showing heightened interest in properties that incorporate sustainable solutions and smart technologies, such as solar energy systems and smart energy management, reflecting environmental awareness and a desire to reduce operational costs.

Al Ali also highlighted the growing appeal of integrated urban locations such as Lusail, The Pearl, and Msheireb, which offer a balanced lifestyle by combining residential, business, and leisure spaces. There is also a rising demand for greater transparency and investor protection, he added.

In response, regulatory bodies have established a Real Estate Regulatory Authority and introduced new laws aimed at protecting the rights of all parties and aligning the market with international best practices, Al Ali said.

Regarding future demand for real estate in Qatar and globally, Al Ali explained that demand in Qatar is expected to grow steadily and sustainably, driven by legislative reforms, advanced infrastructure, and investment opportunities in mixed-use environments. He also noted that new ownership laws for non-Qataris, linked to long-term residency, are further enhancing foreign investor interest.

Globally, he predicted continued demand in cities with modern infrastructure. However, he believes the nature of demand will shift from quantity to quality-favoring smart, sustainable, and flexible properties, as people seek improved quality of life and migrate from regions affected by geopolitical and economic crises to more stable urban centers.

Al Ali affirmed Qatari Diar's commitment to the highest environmental standards, describing sustainability as a core pillar of the company's projects.

Qatari Diar is committed to energy-efficient designs, eco-friendly materials, and the provision of green spaces, he said. The company also committed to achieve sustainability certifications such as LEED and GSAS in many of its local and international projects, he added.

On the progress of the smart city platform in Lusail, Al Ali said that significant progress has been made in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to manage energy, transportation, and public services. The goal, he explained, is to enhance the resident experience and boost operational efficiency to an unprecedented level in the region.

When asked whether this platform will be applied to future Qatari Diar projects, Al Ali confirmed that it was designed to be scalable, with the expansion and increase of services and systems in Lusail City.

He added that the company seeks to make this experience a model to be implemented in new projects both within Qatar and abroad, while considering the unique characteristics of each area. He emphasized that digital transformation is a key element in the company's future strategy.

Regarding Qatari Diar's investment in the local market and its upcoming projects, Al Ali stated that the company continues to make strong investments in the domestic market through strategic projects, such as the development of Lusail City, Simaisma, and others.

Several projects are currently in advanced stages of development, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting the country's urban and economic growth, he added.

On international investments, Al Ali explained that Qatari Diar is active in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Turkiye, and Morocco, with a total investment value of approximately $35 billion, noting that the company focuses on mixed-use developments in these countries that deliver strong financial returns while maintaining a strong emphasis on sustainability.

With regard to investor interest in the Simaisma project and potential upcoming partnerships, Al Ali said the project has attracted significant interest due to its prime location and exceptional investment potential.

CEO of Qatari Diar Rea confirmed that there has been considerable investor interest, noting that since the project was announced, partnerships have been signed with the Trump Golf Course project and Land of Legends.

He underlined that Qatari Diar is working on establishing strategic partnerships with leading global brands in tourism, entertainment, and hospitality, which will further enhance the added value of the project.