KNIPEX North America Expands Line Of Tool Storage

KNIPEX Tools North America Expands Line of Tool Storage



25 internal & external pockets, accessible from all sides

Chrome plated tape thong

Tape measure clip

Padded, removable shoulder strap

D-ring Several elastic loops

The two additional storage products included in the launch are a 3-Pack of Stand-up Tool Bags (8 1/2" L x 3" W x 7 1/2" H) and a 2-Pack of Zipper Tool Bags (small bag 7 1/2" L x 2" W x 5" H; large bag 14" L x 2" W x 4 3/4" H). The Stand-Up bags are equipped with colored loops in red, blue and yellow for easy identification and organization of three of the most popular wire nut colors. The Zipper Tool Bags are ideal for keeping jobsite materials & tools organized with the larger bag fitting up to 12" tools. Both products are made of durable polyester material and sold as sets.

"We're committed to bringing tradesmen the things they need on a jobsite, and being the preferred pliers brand of professionals, we have a pretty good idea of what that is," explains Peter Grable, Senior Product Manager at KNIPEX Tools North America. He continued, "What better way to carry your KNIPEX than in a KNIPEX bag."

The new items are added to the growing assortment of tool carrying solutions from KNIPEX. Popular existing products include the two tethered tool bags, several tool rolls, and two belt pouch options.

The new items will be available at select retailers & distributors in the coming weeks.

About KNIPEX Tools | KNIPEX Tools LP is the North American branch of KNIPEX‐Werk. KNIPEX manufactures best-in-class hand tools for best-in-class tradesmen. With over 1,500 styles and sizes, KNIPEX serves a variety of industries from automotive, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more. With roots dating back to 1882 in Wuppertal, Germany the North American branch of KNIPEX continues to innovate and lead the pliers market. For more information visit and follow KNIPEX Tools North America on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram.

SOURCE KNIPEX Tools