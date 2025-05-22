FIREHOOK® AND TRUFF® COME TOGETHER TO BAKE UP AN INDULGENT LIMITED-EDITION CRACKER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Firehook® Parmesan Truffle crackers are baked in small batches with TRUFF® Truffle Salt, delicate flecks of fresh black truffle and aged parmesan cheese. This partnership raises the bar for what a cracker can be, adding layer upon layer of bold, gourmet flavors to Firehook's lineup of crafted artisanal crackers baked with traditional methods. They are delicious on their own or paired with aged cheddar and TRUFF® Hot Sauce.

"We first partnered with TRUFF® on a 'curated bite' made with our Sea Salt cracker, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and basil, with a drizzle of TRUFF® Oil, and fans instantly fell in love," said Maura Mottolese, Firehook® CEO. "From there, we hit the test kitchen together to create a delectable, craveable cracker that unites the purest qualities of our brands and defies expectations of snacking."

"We are so excited to bring the delectable umami flavor of TRUFF® to the snacking occasion," said Nick Guillen, Co-Founder of TRUFF®. "Each cracker has that mouth-watering truffle aroma and flavor that TRUFF® is known for, and the crispy, crunchy texture that we love from Firehook®. We love topping the crackers with a drizzle of our signature truffle-infused hot sauce to make each bite even more craveable."

The new Firehook® Crackers are now available at select retailers nationwide. To learn more about Firehook, find the Parmesan Truffle crackers nearest you or to stay up to date on the brand's growing portfolio of innovations, please visit or follow @firehook on Instagram .

About TRUFF®:

TRUFF is a new standard of premium condiments that make good food taste extraordinary. The current TRUFF line-up is made with real truffles and spicy ingredients such as Jalapeno and Habanero Peppers to create the perfect combination of heat and flavor. In 2015, co-founders Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen launched a popular food and lifestyle Instagram account called @sauce. In 2017, they launched their first viral hot sauce. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space. TRUFF has expanded its family of products to include popular favorites like Mayonnaise, Pasta Sauce, Truffle Oil, and Truffle Salt. In November 2023, the brand announced that SKKY Partners – Jay Sammons and Kim Kardashian's private equity firm focused on high-growth, market-leading consumer brands – had acquired a significant minority stake in TRUFF. You can find TRUFF's products in stores nationwide. Visit for more information.

About Firehook®:

Founded in 1992, Firehook® is an artisan baking business built on an unwavering commitment to quality. As the #1 brand of artisanal crackers in the U.S., Firehook® is beloved for its small-batch offerings which deliver exceptional crunch, simple ingredients, and distinctive flavors to elevate every snacking or entertaining experience. Firehook® bakes all of its products in-house in Chantilly, VA, ensuring consistent quality with every bite. Our signature line of crackers is proudly Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher and SQF Certified. To learn more about Firehook® and stay updated on the brand's growing portfolio of innovations, please visit or follow @firehook on Instagram .

Media Contact:

The Door - An Idea House

[email protected]

SOURCE Firehook