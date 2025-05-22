Israeli PM Orders Heightened Security Following Embassy Shooting In Washington DC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered increased security measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide following a shooting that targeted employees of Israel's embassy in Washington D.C.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), on May 22, Netanyahu described the incident as a“horrific price paid for antisemitism and violent actions against the State of Israel.” He emphasized,“Violence against Israel carries a bloody cost and must be fought. I have directed that security be increased at all Israeli missions and for Israeli representatives around the world.”

Netanyahu characterized the shooting as an antisemitic attack and confirmed that he had spoken with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Both officials shared initial information regarding the identity of the attacker.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the attack“in the strongest possible terms,” labeling it a“cowardly and brazen act of antisemitic violence.” Rubio assured that U.S. security agencies are actively tracking down the perpetrators and will bring them to justice.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by diplomatic missions globally, particularly those representing Israel, amid rising concerns over antisemitism. Governments around the world are urged to collaborate closely to prevent such attacks and ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel.

The shooting has intensified international focus on the need for vigilance and proactive measures against hate crimes. It also underscores the importance of diplomatic and law enforcement cooperation to quickly identify and apprehend those responsible, safeguarding both diplomatic missions and the communities they serve.

