PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Rising North East Investors Summit' Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the 'Rising North East Investors Summit' on Friday at Bharat Mandapam here -- highlighting the northeastern region as a land of opportunity for global and domestic investors.

The two-day summit aims to bring together key stakeholders, investors and policymakers on a single platform.

According to a Prime Minister's Office statement, the main focus sectors include tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing and allied sectors; textiles, handloom and handicrafts; healthcare; education and skill development; information technology or information technology-enabled services; infrastructure and logistics; energy; and entertainment and sports.

The 'Rising North East Investors Summit' is the culmination of various pre-summit activities, such as series of roadshows, and states' roundtables including Ambassador's Meet and Bilateral Chambers Meet, organised by the Central government with active support from the state governments of the northeastern region.

The event will include ministerial sessions, business-to-government sessions, business-to-business meetings, startups and exhibitions of policy and related initiatives taken by state governments and central ministries for investment promotion.

Last week, Union Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that the greatest potential for India in the future is the growth of northeastern region, as the country advances towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

At the curtain raiser event for the 'Rising North East Investor Summit', the minister said the event will "showcase our wonderful 'Ashta Lakshmi' – our eight states, which stand at the heart of the transformative growth that our country represents".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve, his commitment, his vision, is to ensure that the northeastern region becomes the pivot for the future growth and the future path of India as she advances towards her goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," the Union Minister said.

"Northeast's cultural tapestry, along with the reservoir of natural resources and the strategic geographical positioning, translated the region into the most powerful gateway in the world to Southeast Asia," he added.