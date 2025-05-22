Dentistry.One Becomes First Dental Telehealth Provider To Earn Dime Seal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The DiMe Seal is awarded to digital health platforms that meet rigorous, independently validated standards in four core categories: clinical evidence, usability, privacy and security, and equity. Dentistry's recognition highlights its commitment to delivering measurable value and safe, accessible oral healthcare through its virtual-first platform.

This recognition from DiMe reinforces the organization's sustained investment in scalable, patient-first models of care.

"The DiMe Seal confirms what we've worked toward from the beginning: building a virtual dental care model that delivers real clinical value, protects patient data, and expands access for those who need it most," said Brant Herman, Founder & CEO of Dentistry. "It reinforces to our partners that Dentistry offers more than convenience-it delivers credible, secure care that improves health outcomes."

In addition to the DiMe Seal, Dentistry is HIPAA compliant, ensuring secure handling of protected health information, and SOC 2 Type 2 certified, with independently audited controls that validate the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of its systems.

"Our partners entrust us with more than just access to care. They rely on us to safeguard the health and sensitive data of every patient we serve," said Sharity Ludwig, Senior Director of Clinical Operations at Dentistry. "Earning both HIPAA and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications is not just a checkbox; it's a reflection of our commitment to trust, the protection of patient data, and clinical "

Dentistry offers a nationwide network of licensed dentists, along with AI-powered tools like SmileScanTM, which lets users take a few photos with their smartphone and receive a personalized report on their oral health in minutes. The platform also includes oral health coaching, second opinions, multilingual support, and care coordination, making it easier than ever for patients to take control of their oral and overall health.

About Dentistry

Dentistry was created to break down the barriers that prevent millions of people from accessing the dental care they need. Our vision is to make dental health accessible to everyone, unlocking the significant health and cost-saving benefits that come with a healthy mouth. Through telehealth, Dentistry provides dental care to the 60% of the population who don't regularly visit a dentist. Offering anxiety-free online consultations, AI-powered tools, and seamless care coordination, Dentistry empowers patients to take control of their oral and overall health. To learn more, visit .

