Dubai: Over 17,000 Affordable Homes To Come Up In 6 Areas

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday, March 12, approved the allocation of land to develop more than 17,000 affordable housing units across Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan chaired a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai and approved a set of policies and projects, including enhancing education outcomes and supporting independent legal professionals in Dubai.

Under the Affordable Housing policy, Sheikh Hamdan allocated 1.46 million square metres of land to develop more than 17,000 housing units as part of the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

“We approved the allocation of 1.46 million square metres of land for affordable housing, enabling the development of 17,080 residential units. We are committed to offering a range of housing options and we welcome all ideas that contribute to a cohesive and prosperous society that embraces diversity - Dubai is a city for everyone,” he said.

The Dubai Crown Prince also approved a new policy to enhance outcomes in Arabic language and Islamic studies in private schools in support of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033. This initiative includes increasing the percentage of Emirati teachers in core subjects in private schools.

The Independent Legal Consultant Project, which enables Emirati legal professionals to work as independent legal consultants with flexible hours, without the need to establish law firms, was also approved. The flexible licensing model allows Dubai citizens to practice legal consultancy independently, without the need to establish a physical office.

The initiative, which targets skilled professionals in Dubai, aims to develop more vibrant communities, support economic growth, create jobs, and improve access to quality housing and essential services for residents of all incomes

The first phase will develop six sites in Al Mueisim 1, Al Twar 1, Al Qusais Industrial 5, and Al Leyan 1

The new residential units will be offered at affordable rental rates, featuring thoughtfully designed, high-quality living spaces with access to key infrastructure and essential services The project will be overseen by the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, and implemented by the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Dubai Civil Defence, and Dubai Real Estate Corporation

The new education policy supports Dubai's goal to rank among the world's top 10 cities for education quality

It focuses on effective teaching methods from early childhood to pre-primary levels, aiming to raise academic performance in Arabic language and Islamic studies

It also fosters closer collaboration between teachers and parents, recognising the role of both schools and families in strengthening students' cultural and national identity

The Dubai Protocol for Curriculum Enhancement and the Emirati Teacher Recruitment and Training Programme are two of the initiatives being introduced under the policy, which also comprises partnerships with universities and colleges

The policy includes a school–parent partnership programme to support curriculum development

The initiative focuses on modern learning materials that will help develop students' critical thinking and research skills, while promoting professional development among teachers

The policy also aims to increase the number of Emirati teachers in Arabic language and Islamic studies The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will oversee the policy's implementation in coordination with private schools across Dubai

Under the new project, citizens will be able to independently provide legal counsel - excluding litigation - in specific legal fields

The pilot phase covers real estate and personal status law, creating opportunities for Emiratis, including academics, retirees, and those seeking remote work alternatives

Applicants must have a minimum of two years' legal experience, pass an assessment, and complete a training programme in the relevant field The one-year pilot will be implemented and evaluated by the Legal Affairs Department of the Government of Dubai