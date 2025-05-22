Basavaraj Bommai Urges K'taka CM To Revoke Order Suspending PM Jan Aushadhi Centres

MENAFN - IANS) Haveri, May 22 (IANS) BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to revoke the state government's order that suspended the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras established within the premises of government hospitals in Haveri district.

In a letter addressing the issue, he stated that the association of Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners from Haveri district has appealed for the revocation of the state government's order.

Bommai noted that suspending the Jan Aushadhi Kendras operating in government hospital premises would obstruct the central government's objective of providing high-quality generic medicines to the common and economically weaker sections of society at low and affordable prices.

The government must review and instruct the concerned authorities to take necessary action immediately, Bommai said.

Recently, the Karnataka government suspended the Jan Aushadhi centres operating within the government hospitals.

Minister Gundu Rao said, "It's true that Jan Aushadi provides medicines at a subsidised price, but the Karnataka government provides free medicine. So what's the need for Jan Aushadi on the Government hospital premises?"

"Only the Jan Aushadi kendras functioning within the premises of the Government hospitals are suspended. Jan Aushadi Kendras outside the government hospital premises will continue," Gundu Rao maintained.

The Government doctors are not allowed to recommend patients to purchase any prescribed drugs from outside sources.

Hospitals have also been instructed to negotiate special pricing with the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) or procure generic medicines directly from BPPI to distribute the drugs free of cost to patients, Minister Rao said.

Bommai, talking about development of railway infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, said, "Railways have a significant role to play in transforming India into a developed nation, and recognising this, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been focusing on the development of rail and road infrastructure, which is commendable."

He said this in a video conference during the inauguration of the renovated Gadag railway station under the Amrit Bharat scheme organised by the South Western Railway, Hubballi Division.

He expressed happiness that more than Rs 23 crore had been spent on the development of the historic Gadag railway station, bringing a sense of pride and celebration.

Gadag is a land of historical significance, known for its spiritual heritage, the legacy of poet Kumaravyasa, and its prominence as a printing hub. Betageri is also well-known for its handlooms.

He stated that prioritising development would significantly boost industries, commerce, and tourism.

The Gadag-Wadi railway line project is in progress, and once completed, it will enhance connectivity to Hyderabad.

Another new railway line from Gadag to Yalavigi has been approved, thanks to the efforts of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Prime Minister Modi, Bommai stated.

Once this connection is established, it will facilitate travel to Hyderabad via Haveri and Gadag.

Over 500 Vande Bharat trains now operate across the country, heralding a revolution in Indian Railways.

"Making this citizen-friendly and boosting commercial development will help railways play a key role in building a developed India. Recognising this, the Prime Minister's commitment to developing rail and road infrastructure is highly praiseworthy," Bommai said.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all this progress," he said.