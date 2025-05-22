403
Putin states Ukrainian invasion forces established bases in Russian churches
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Ukraine’s military used churches in the Kursk Region of Russia as strongholds during their unsuccessful incursion. He mentioned that many of these religious buildings sustained significant damage during the efforts to reclaim the region.
During a meeting with municipal leaders in Kursk on Tuesday, Putin urged local authorities, including Acting Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein, to establish a special program to evaluate the damage to churches and propose restoration plans. His visit to Kursk, publicly disclosed on Wednesday, marked his first trip to the area since its full liberation from Ukrainian forces last month. Putin highlighted the vital role of the Russian Orthodox Church in the region, emphasizing its historical significance to the people.
Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk began in August, with Ukrainian forces claiming they aimed to seize territory to gain leverage for future peace talks. However, by March, as Ukrainian forces were being pushed out, Putin reported that they had deliberately targeted churches, cultural sites, and industrial and energy infrastructure.
Despite the region's liberation, Putin acknowledged that the situation in Kursk remains challenging, with Ukrainian forces continuing to make efforts to move closer to Russia’s border. To aid in recovery, he instructed local authorities to expedite restoration efforts, deploy more mine-clearing specialists, and ensure residents can return home quickly. Additionally, payments will be provided to those who lost property during the incursion, and state funds will be allocated for the repair of damaged residential buildings.
