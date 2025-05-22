403
Canada Weighs Involvement in US ‘Golden Dome’
(MENAFN) Canadian Premier Mark Carney confirmed on Wednesday that Canada is engaged in advanced discussions with U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s administration regarding participation in the proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative.
The system is intended to enhance the safety of North America in response to emerging global dangers.
Speaking to the media following a two-day ministerial retreat in Ottawa, Carney revealed that Canada is contemplating involvement in the project but refrained from providing specifics about the potential financial commitment.
“We are conscious that we have an ability, if we so choose, to complete the Golden Dome with investments and partnership,” he stated, framing the decision as a military matter that will be assessed “accordingly.”
Carney’s comments followed Trump’s earlier assertion that Canada had shown interest in joining the U.S.-led defense scheme.
The American president also indicated that Washington would ensure that Canada contributes its “fair share” to the initiative.
The Prime Minister verified that he had personally discussed the plan with Trump and noted that military leaders from both countries have been exploring joint missile defense possibilities for several years.
Carney emphasized that enhanced defense measures would be “a good idea,” particularly in light of perceived threats from nations like North Korea, Russia, and China — and potentially from “outer space in a not-too-distant future.”
Despite previously accusing Trump of attempting to “break” Canada, Carney acknowledged that collaboration may be unavoidable in certain domains.
“We are in a position now where we cooperate when necessary, but not necessarily cooperate,” he concluded, underscoring a measured and selective approach to international partnership.
