Publicis Groupe Acquires Influencer Marketing Platform Captiv8

MENAFN - PRovoke) PARIS - Publicis Groupe has aquired end-to-end influencer marketing platform Captiv8. Through the aquisition, Captiv8 will be positioned within Publicis Connected Media and integrated with Influential to power Publicis Groupe's global Influencer offering worldwide.“Through this acquisition, we are further reinforcing our category of one, building the world's most powerful influencer platform by connecting the scale and service of Influential with Captiv8's unrivalled technology, grounded in Epsilon's connected identity," said Arthur Sadoun, global CEO, Publicis Groupe."This platform is a one-stop-shop for our clients' influencer marketing initiatives. They can uniquely unite, plan and optimize creator strategies that are brand fit, brand safe, with fully transparent measurement. We can ignite earned-first programs on behalf of brands, to supercharge campaigns with authentic virality and connect directly to commerce," he added.Captiv8 has a network of 15 million creators globally, covering 95% of all influencers with over 5000 followers, it said. With its proprietary AI-powered technology, and social commerce suite, Captiv8 enables brands to unify, manage and measure its influencer strategies, and leverage creators to drive commerce at scale.“Captiv8 was built to unify the fragmented creator economy - turning influence into a commerce engine that drives real ROI. Publicis Groupe shares that vision for a fully connected, data-powered future," said Krishna Subramanian, Captiv8 co-founder and CEO."Together, we're not just scaling creator marketing, we're transforming it into a global growth channel that delivers measurable impact from first impression to final purchase."



This comes shortly after Publicis Groupe ANZ acquired full-service media agency, Atomic 212° earlier this year.



Atomic 212° is led by Chairman Barry O'Brien OAM, CEO Rory Heffernan and Chief Digital OfficerJames Dixon. It has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin.



"Our media practice in ANZ has been on an incredible trajectory, experiencing growth and momentum across all metrics acquisition of Atomic 212° presents a unique opportunity to bring Australia's most progressive independent media agency into our fold, further strengthening and scaling our media capabilities," said Michael Rebelo, CEO, Publicis Groupe ANZ at the time.