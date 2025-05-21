Soft Pull Solutions

Soft Pull Solutions Expands Business Credit Report Offerings with New Partnership with CreditSafe

- Kevin G. AndersenBAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Soft Pull Solutions , a trusted provider of compliant and customer-friendly credit data access tools, is proud to announce a new partnership with CreditSafe , a global leader in business credit reporting. This strategic collaboration expands the capabilities of Soft Pull Solutions, enabling customers to access CreditSafe business credit reports in addition to existing offerings from Experian and Dun & Bradstreet.With this integration, Soft Pull Solutions now provides clients with unmatched flexibility and choice in how they evaluate commercial credit, empowering businesses to make smarter lending, leasing, and vendor onboarding decisions with ease.Expanding Access to Business Credit DataIn today's fast-paced financial and commercial environments, the ability to quickly assess the creditworthiness of a business is vital. Whether you're a lender evaluating a new borrower, a vendor qualifying a buyer, or a leasing company screening applicants, business credit reports offer critical insights into a company's financial health, payment history, and risk profile.Soft Pull Solutions has long offered access to Experian Business and Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) commercial reports, two of the most established names in the industry. Now, with the addition of CreditSafe, users gain access to a powerful third option-known for its global coverage, user-friendly reporting, and real-time data accuracy.“Partnering with CreditSafe was a natural next step,” said Kevin G. Andersen, Director at Soft Pull Solutions.“Our goal is to offer our customers the most robust, flexible credit tools in the industry. Now, whether they prefer Experian, D&B, or CreditSafe-or want to use all three-they have everything they need in one place.”Why CreditSafe?With over 500 million business records across more than 160 countries, CreditSafe is one of the fastest-growing business intelligence providers in the world. Their easy-to-read reports and predictive scoring models help businesses quickly evaluate risks and opportunities across global supply chains, partnerships, and lending portfolios.Key benefits of CreditSafe business credit reports include:.International business coverage across multiple markets.Real-time updates and alerts on business credit activity.Simple, intuitive report formats for faster decision-making.Comprehensive company information including ownership, financials, and payment trendsBy integrating CreditSafe, Soft Pull Solutions customers can now tailor their due diligence process to best match their market needs-whether focusing on domestic lending or international trade.Seamless Access, More ChoiceThrough a single platform, Soft Pull Solutions customers can now:.Pull soft business credit reports without triggering a hard inquiry.Choose from CreditSafe, Experian Business, or Dun & Bradstreet.Gain visibility into a company's risk factors, public records, UCC filings, payment performance, and credit scores.Support faster, data-backed decisions for B2B transactionsThis flexibility makes it easier than ever for banks, alternative lenders, equipment financiers, factoring companies, and even non-financial institutions to perform commercial credit evaluations without hassle.“We understand that not every business has the same needs,” said Kevin G. Andersen.“Some prefer the depth of D&B's historical data. Others value the real-time, global reach of CreditSafe. And many are loyal to the strong scoring models of Experian. Our platform now supports all of those preferences, helping our clients make the right decision for every transaction.”Supporting Compliance and Smarter LendingAll business credit reports accessed through Soft Pull Solutions are pulled under permissible purpose in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) where applicable. The platform is designed to offer a secure, streamlined experience for users while protecting sensitive data and ensuring full regulatory adherence.The ability to perform soft pulls on business credit-especially in the early stages of a relationship-also means that companies can prequalify prospects or perform risk analysis without sending negative signals or needing full application data upfront.Looking AheadAs business lending and commercial transactions become more complex and globalized, access to timely, accurate, and diversified credit data will be a competitive advantage. Soft Pull Solutions is committed to staying ahead of the curve-offering its clients best-in-class tools and partner integrations that help them succeed.With CreditSafe now part of the Soft Pull Solutions ecosystem, customers gain a powerful new option in their toolkit-one that complements existing partnerships with industry stalwarts Experian and Dun & Bradstreet.For more information on Soft Pull Solutions and to learn how to access business credit reports through Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, or CreditSafe, please contact us!

