Data Processing And Hosting Services Market To USD 300.3 Billion By 2034, Owing To Rising Demand For Scalable Cloud Solutions | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is expanding due to increased adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI-driven applications across industries. Pune, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Processing and Hosting Services Market Size Analysis: “ The global Data Processing and Hosting Services Market was valued at USD 110.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 300.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.75% over the forecast period (2024–2034). ” Data Processing and Hosting Services Market Size in United States The U.S. Data Processing and Hosting Services Market was valued at USD 31.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 84.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.54% from 2024 to 2032. Growth is driven by rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and secure data storage solutions.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Amazon EC2

Microsoft Corporation – Azure Cloud Services

Google LLC – Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

IBM Corporation – IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

Oracle Corporation – Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

Alibaba Cloud – Elastic Compute Service (ECS)

Equinix, Inc. – Equinix Data Center Colocation

Rackspace Technology – Rackspace Managed Cloud Services

DigitalOcean, Inc. – Droplets (Virtual Machines)

Salesforce, Inc. – Salesforce Data Hosting and CRM Cloud

SAP SE – SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud

Akamai Technologies, Inc. – Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform

CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies) – CenturyLink Cloud

Verizon Communications Inc. – Verizon Cloud Managed Hosting Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Data Processing and Hosting Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 110.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 300.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.75 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The market is driven by increased adoption of cloud-based services, digital transformation, and hybrid cloud demand.

By Offering: Hosting Services Dominate, Data Processing Services Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Hosting Services segment dominated the market and accounted for 53% of revenue share. The internet boom and its reliance on e-commerce have created a monstrous demand for web hosting services. All businesses, regardless of who you are, need good hosting to power your website, app, and online store.

The Data Processing Services segment is anticipated to expand at a major growth rate during the forecast period. This increase comes from the fact that businesses require the ability to decide in a moment based on data that is happening, not information that is dated. Real-time analytics is critical to industries such as finance, telecommunications, e-commerce, and others that need to be competitive and responsive to market changes. The burgeoning growth of data generation will prompt the requirement for better data processing capabilities from IoT devices, in addition to social media and enterprise systems.

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Dominate, SMEs Fastest Growing

In 2023, The Large Enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for 61% of revenue share. Such organizations are able to procure advanced data processing and hosting solutions to be able to store and write immense data. The strong emphasis on digital transformation and adoption of AI and big data analytics leads to increasing need for robust data services.

During the forecast period, Small & Medium Enterprises will grow at a robust CAGR. Such low-cost and highly scalable data services are now more widely available to SMEs as the cost of these cloud-based solutions decreases. With more SMEs adopting digital capabilities to bolster their competitive edge, the need for data processors and hosts will only continue to grow.

By End Use: IT & Telecom Dominates, Manufacturing Fastest Growing

The IT & Telecom industry is expected to gain a major market share of 27% in 2023. This is driven by ongoing innovation in the sector and strong data infrastructure requirements for cloud computing, 5G, and IoT services underpinning it.

The manufacturing sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. While Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning are widely adopted, they require sophisticated data processing capabilities. Using these technologies in predictive maintenance, quality control, and supply chain optimization purposes has made manufacturers the hottest market in the data services

Data Processing and Hosting Services Market Segmentation:

By Offering



Data Processing Services



Batch Processing

Real-time Processing

Hosting Services



Web Hosting



Cloud Hosting



Shared (Reseller) Hosting Others

By Enterprise Size



Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By End Use



BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom Others

By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 38% of revenue share, driven by an established technological ecosystem and the broad acceptance of cloud computing, along with the presence of several essential data service providers in the region. Strong investments in AI, cybersecurity, and big data analytics further fuel the need for advanced hosting and processing.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. However, digitalization has pushed the boundaries forward, spurred by increased internet penetration, and increased rate of smartphone usage around the emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asia Region. On top of that, government initiatives, and heavy investment in IT infrastructure are also fueling up growth in the region.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Data Processing And Hosting Services Market Segmentation, By Offering

8. Data Processing And Hosting Services Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size

9. Data Processing And Hosting Services Market Segmentation, by End-Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

