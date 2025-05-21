Resolutions Of The Annual General Meeting Of Hepsor AS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual general meeting of shareholders of Hepsor AS (registry code 12099216, address Järvevana 7b, 10112 Tallinn) was held on Wednesday, 21 May 2025 at 14:00 in the conference centre of Ibis Styles Tallinn located at Toompuiestee 19, Tallinn.

The notice of convening the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was published on 29 April 2025 in the newspaper Postimees and on 28 April 2025 as a stock exchange news through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Therefore, the meeting was duly convened.

The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was fixed 7 days before holding the meeting, i.e. on 14 May 2025 at the end of the working day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD SE.

As at the date of fixing the list of shareholders, Hepsor AS has altogether 9192 shareholders who hold altogether 3,854,701 shares.

The ordinary general meeting of shareholders was eligible to adopt resolutions due to the fact that 35 shareholders participated at the meeting whose shares represent 2 962 118 votes, i.e. 76,84% of all the votes represented by the shares of Hepsor AS, including 5 shareholders who chose to use the opportunity to vote before the meeting and whose shares represent 507 385 votes.

The general meeting of shareholder of Hepsor AS adopted the following resolutions:

1. Approval of the 2024 annual report

It was decided to approve the 2024 annual report of Hepsor AS in the form as submitted to the general meeting.

2. Distribution of profit

Retained earnings from previous periods amount to 7,836 thousand euros. The net profit for the 2024 financial year is 423 thousand euros. Therefore, the total distributable profit is 8,259 thousand euros. It was decided to distribute the profit as follows:



to pay a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.26 per share, i.e., to distribute a total of 1,002 thousand euros as dividends to shareholders, not to distribute the retained earnings in the amount of 7,257 thousand euros.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend will be fixed on 1 July 2025 (record date), as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD's Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is set to 30 June 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders by 31 August 2025 at the latest.

3. Electing new member of the supervisory board

Note was taken of the intention of Lauri Meidla, supervisory board member of Hepsor AS, to resign from his position as a member of the supervisory board, effective 31.07.2025. Due to the resignation of the supervisory board member Lauri Meidla at his own request, he has been recalled from the supervisory board of Hepsor AS as of 31.07.2025. Henri Laks was elected as a member of the supervisory board of Hepsor AS. The powers of Henri Laks as a member of the supervisory board of Hepsor AS will commence upon the expiry of his powers as a member of the management board of Hepsor AS, i.e., from 01.08.2025.

4. The procedure for and amount of remuneration for the members of the supervisory board

The new remuneration of the members of the supervisory board was approved in such a way that the total cost of the payroll fund remains unchanged compared to the previous amount. It was decided to pay each member of the supervisory board of Hepsor AS a remuneration of EUR 1,000 gross per calendar month starting from 01.08.2025, and to pay the chairman of the supervisory board of Hepsor AS a remuneration of EUR 8,000 gross per calendar month starting from 01.08.2025.

