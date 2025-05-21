World's Largest Autonomous Racing League Returns With USD $2.25M Prize Pool And Global Expansion

A2RL Season 2 Car Championship to be held on 15 November at Iconic Yas Marina Circuit

Teams from France and Japan Join the Racing League for the First Time

A2RL 'SIM-Sprint' Debuts to Accelerate AI Development

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 2025 – ASPIRE, the driving force behind grand challenges and global competitions for Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced the return of its flagship event, the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL). The 2025 edition will take place on 15 November at Yas Marina Circuit with a USD $2.25 million prize pool and the launch of a pioneering global virtual racing series.

Following a groundbreaking debut in April 2024, which drew over 10,000 spectators and more than 1 million global streaming views, A2RL Season 2 is back with even greater ambition, expanded international participation, and a bold new platform to advance autonomous mobility.

The announcement was made during the Make it in the Emirates Forum in Abu Dhabi. The Emirates Autonomous Vehicle (EAV 24), A2RL's upgraded autonomous racecar, represents a significant leap in performance and engineering. Assembled and autonomized in the UAE, the vehicle reflects the nation's growing capabilities in AI, robotics, and high-performance mobility. Built on the proven Super Formula SF23 platform, the EAV-24 has been reengineered to incorporate enhanced sensor arrays, upgraded compute systems, and refined control logic, optimized for the demanding conditions of autonomous racing.This year's league welcomes elite research teams from 10 countries, with the global roster expanding to include France and Japan for the first time, joining a strong line-up of returning teams from the USA, Germany, China, Singapore, Italy, and the UAE. As the world's most advanced competition for autonomous systems, A2RL continues to bridge the gap between simulation and real-world application.

A key innovation this season is the launch of A2RL SIM-Sprint. A series of virtual races designed to fast-track algorithm refinement and test AI systems in diverse conditions, the SIM Sprint extends A2RL into a year-round development ecosystem. By offering a consistent and controlled environment for experimentation, the SIM Sprint allows teams to accelerate the development of their autonomous driving algorithms beyond what is possible through real-world testing alone. It is especially valuable for tackling 'edge cases', rare or extreme scenarios that are difficult to replicate on track but are critical for building resilient AI.

Over time, A2RL aims to open the SIM Sprint to a wider community of participants, including fans, independent developers, and aspiring teams worldwide. A structured progression system – from Sim Academy to Sim Pro, and eventually to real-world A2RL qualification – will provide new pathways for talent to enter the league and contribute to the future of high-performance autonomy.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary General of ATRC, said:“With A2RL, we're not just testing autonomous technology, we're accelerating its evolution in the most demanding conditions possible. It's a showcase of engineering excellence, but more importantly, a platform for the future of mobility. From high-speed racing to real-world applications, we are demonstrating what's possible when nations invest in deep tech innovation and challenge the world to think faster, build smarter, and compete responsibly.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, added:“By combining the physical thrill of racing with the precision of virtual testing, we're enabling the world's best minds to push the boundaries of AI. This year's expanded league reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to challenge-driven innovation, where real-world impact is engineered at speed and scale.”

At the heart of the competition is the Dallara Super Formula SF23, a next-generation open-wheel race car that was autonomized exclusively for A2RL. First unveiled in the inaugural race, the SF23 is built from sustainable bio-composite materials, weighs 690 kg, and is the fastest open-wheel race car in the world after Formula One, reaching speeds of up to 300 km/h. Equipped with advanced braking systems, drive-by-wire throttle control, and a custom-built autonomous stack, the SF23 gives each team a state-of-the-art platform to adapt and optimize their AI driving algorithms in the pursuit of peak performance.

Through ASPIRE and under the broader umbrella of ATRC, A2RL continues to position Abu Dhabi as a global leader in high-performance autonomy, transforming the way intelligent systems are developed, tested, and deployed.

About Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League:

The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) is a pioneering new series of competition that combines the push for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation through extreme sports. Each year, engineers, programmers, and scientists will come together to develop leading-edge AI for a variety of autonomous vehicles, including cars, drones and buggies, ready to compete in a series of challenges and claim their stake in a multi-million-dollar prize pool.

Organized by ASPIRE, the innovation acceleration arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology and Research Council, A2RL aims to accelerate the global development of autonomous systems and technologies. It is also intended to help make Abu Dhabi a global R&D hub for autonomous vehicle technology while also inspiring the next generation of STEM talent.