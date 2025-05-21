Gautam Rice Pioneers' Artificial Intelligence Technologies To Ensure Optimum Grain Uniformity And Purity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Gautam General Trading, the UAE-based parent company behind the Gautam Rice brand, sets new industry standards by leading the adoption of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to further to improve grain consistency, product safety, and processing efficiency. The brand's pioneering integration of the AI-powered SORTEX optical sorting system marks a significant move towards enhancing grain uniformity, ensuring consistent purity, and meeting global food safety expectations.

As the UAE embraces AI in agriculture and logistics, Gautam Rice is leading the way in food-grade AI sorting to detect grain size and colour and remove contaminants. AI-powered SORTEX systems can meticulously inspect each grain to detect and remove even the most minute imperfections, thus guaranteeing consistent quality, visual appeal, and consumer satisfaction. Gautam Rice's current use of AI-driven quality control demonstrates how technology can elevate traditional practices, especially as automation integrates more deeply into modern food production.

Gautam Aggarwal, Managing Director of Gautam General Trading, said,“Our investments in AI enable us to deliver rice of unmatched consistency and quality, while minimising waste and enhancing efficiency. This represents a proud step forward in our quest to blend tradition and innovation. Besides this, our teams use data-driven demand forecasting to improve inventory control, reduce waste, and strengthen procurement strategies. These proactive strategies not only boost operational efficiency but also reflect the company's commitment to sustainability and ethical production. By combining innovation and tradition, we are pleased to provide consumers worldwide with the purest, quality Basmati rice.”

In addition to quality control, Gautam Rice has integrated real-time supply chain tracking for enhanced protection. This step allows the brand to track operational processes at every stage of the supply chain as they happen. As a result, the initiative boosts consumer trust in the product's origin and quality controls, reaffirming the brand's dedication to transparency and food safety.

Since 2005, Gautam Rice has been a leading brand in the UAE's rice market, growing to become the largest distributor in the region. The company is renowned for producing one of the longest grains in basmati rice varieties that expand to nearly twice their length after cooking. As a trusted rice brand, Gautam Rice is setting new benchmarks for the industry by combining traditional sourcing with AI-driven precision.