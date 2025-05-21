403
Azerbaijan Role Grows as Transport Logistics Hub
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev highlighted his country’s increasing prominence as a transport and logistics hub in Eurasia during a speech on Wednesday, despite its lack of access to open seas.
Speaking at an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, Hungary, Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Turkic nations in the transport sector has been steadily improving.
He pointed out that significant investments have been directed toward upgrading Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure in recent years.
Aliyev further explained that, even without direct access to open waters, Azerbaijan has successfully established itself as a key transportation and logistics center within Eurasia.
He also noted that last year, the country handled 11 million tons of transit cargo from Turkey and Central Asian nations, which demonstrates the growing importance of Azerbaijan in the regional transport network.
In addition, the President mentioned that Azerbaijan has invested over USD20 billion in the member countries of the OTS.
This investment has helped foster new cooperation formats with neighboring nations and led to the creation of joint ventures.
He pointed to the increase in the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as an example, explaining that last year, Azerbaijani funds were used to boost the railway’s capacity to five million tons.
Aliyev also emphasized Azerbaijan's strong commitment to the digitalization of the Middle Corridor, a key transport route.
He shared that work is ongoing to develop a unified digital platform to facilitate smoother transport operations and trade between ports on the Caspian Sea.
Additionally, he highlighted Azerbaijan's important role in providing transit services for Turkic nations, underscored by the fleet of more than 50 merchant ships the country operates in the Caspian Sea.
Aliyev mentioned that 10 new ships are currently being constructed in Azerbaijan's capital.
