India's Diplomatic Offensive Against Pak Begins, Sanjay Jha-Led Delegation Departs Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) India is set to launch an extensive global outreach campaign aimed at exposing Pakistan's alleged role as a hub of international terrorism. As part of this initiative, the first set of all-party parliamentary delegations will begin their visits abroad starting Wednesday, with the team led by JD-U leader Sanjay Kumar Jha departing for Japan tonight.

The delegation's primary objective is to present concrete evidence of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and articulate the rationale behind India's recent military action, Operation Sindoor.

This delegation, which includes MPs from across the political spectrum, Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal from the BJP, Abhishek Banerjee and John Barla from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Salman Khurshid from the Congress, will visit five key nations in East and Southeast Asia: Japan (May 22), South Korea (May 24), Singapore (May 27), Indonesia (May 28), and Malaysia (May 31).

The global campaign comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent ceasefire announcement under 'Operation Sindoor.'

India aims to brief international stakeholders about Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism, leveraging a broad-based diplomatic push involving leaders from multiple political parties.

India will send delegations to all members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including permanent members such as the US, UK, France, and Russia, as well as nine non-permanent members whose terms are concluding this year or the next. However, no delegations are being dispatched to Pakistan or China.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed three of the seven delegations departing between Wednesday and Thursday. Apart from Jha's group, another team led by Shrikant Shinde will travel to the UAE, Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. A third group, headed by DMK's Kanimozhi, will begin their mission on Thursday, visiting Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.

Notably, all seven delegations, comprising leaders from different parties and distinguished diplomats, will apprise the nations globally about India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism and also the government's firm resolve to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations.