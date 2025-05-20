Amir Attends 5Th Qatar Economic Forum's Reception
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the reception held this evening on the occasion of the fifth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, at the Future Art Mill Museum at Old Doha Port.
The event was also attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies ministers from brotherly and friendly countries, as well as several prominent business leaders, politicians, intellectuals, academics, media figures, and forum guests.
During the reception, His Highness engaged in discussions with Their Excellencies on several topics of mutual interest.
HH the Amir also attended the official dinner held in honor of the heads of state and government, and senior officials participating in the forum.
