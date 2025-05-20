“White Angels” Evacuate Woman And Son From Frontline Community In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Police officers of the White Angel special forces unit took a woman and her 13-year-old son out of one of the border communities in Sumy region shelled by Russian troops.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

The Russians destroyed the family's home , forcing them to seek safe haven.

The evacuation operation was extremely difficult due to heavy Russian shelling, destroyed roads and constant risk.

evacuated from Sumy border area after deadly bus attack on May 1

“The White Angels did their best and brought the family to a safe place.

As reported by Ukrinform, the White Angel police evacuation group evacuated four families with children from the villages of Koroviy Yar and Novoselivka in Donetsk Oblast to safer places .