Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defer Or Direct Civil Suit Within 3 Months: J&K HC

Defer Or Direct Civil Suit Within 3 Months: J&K HC


2025-05-20 07:05:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The J&K and Ladakh High Court has directed that if a co-sharer raises a title dispute, the Revenue Officer must either defer proceedings pending Court adjudication or direct the party to file a civil suit within three months.

Disposing of a petition, a bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani also directed the Revenue Officer to either inquire into the objection following the civil trial procedure provided under the Code of Civil Procedure.“if a partition order attains finality, the Revenue Officer is empowered to deliver the possession accordingly,” the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Ashok Toshkhani, a Srinagar resident, seeking quashing of an order passed by the District Magistrate Srinagar regarding demarcation and possession of immovable property comprising 4.5 Kanals of land along with the residential house existing thereon to the extent of her share.

She was aggrieved of the consequential order dated 28 February 2023 passed by the Tehsildar South, Srinagar whereby a team of officers was constituted for the purposes of execution of the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar. In addition to the challenge thrown to the orders, she also challenged the vires of Section 7(1)(b) of the Jammu & Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997 (“Migrant Act”).

Referring to Land Revenue Act's Section 105, the court said that the same empowers a revenue officer for partition of land, which land for the purposes of the application of the Act of 1996 as per the definition contained in Section 3(2), means the land used for agriculture or related purpose, including structures and trees thereon while excluding sites of buildings in a town or village abadi or land appurtenant thereto.

Read Also No Compensation For Aerial Transmission Lines: J&K HC Child Rights Commission: Court Grants J&K Govt 'Last Opportunity'

“Section 105 of the Act of 1996 cannot be read in isolation, as Chapter X provides complete code and mechanism for partition, including procedural safeguards and that upon a valid application filed under Section 105 of the Act of 1996, a revenue officer is bound to notify all the interested parties, consider objections thereof and decide the preliminary issues,” the court said, adding,“If objections warrant rejection of a case, Sections 109 & 110 of the Act of 1996 would apply; otherwise, the revenue officer has to proceed to determine the disputed questions, including title and mode of partition, provided under Section 111-A of the Act of 1996.”

As is manifest from the Section 111-A of the Act of 1996, the court said that if a co-sharer raises a title dispute, the Revenue Officer must either; (i) defer proceedings pending Court adjudication, (ii) direct the party to file a civil suit within three months or, (iii) inquire into the objection following the civil trial procedure provided under the Code of Civil Procedure and if a partition order attains finality, the Revenue Officer is empowered to deliver the possession accordingly.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN20052025000215011059ID1109574324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search