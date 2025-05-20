ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES LIMITED-TIME MEMORIAL DAY SALE FEATURING OUR BEST OFFER OF THE YEAR

Save up to $14,000 and Receive Exclusive Perks on Select Expeditions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Memorial Day, Atlas Ocean Voyages , is excited to announce its Memorial Day Sale , the most generous promotion of the year, offering extraordinary savings and added value for new bookings made by May 28, 2025 . For one week only, guests can save up to an additional 30% - combinable with Bonus Savings – for a total value of up to $14,000 for an Adventure Oceanview Stateroom -on 36 select luxury expeditions to some of the most remote and awe-inspiring destinations on Earth. This exclusive offer invites travelers to explore the world freely, honoring those who have served. With fares starting at just $3,495, guests can experience an unforgettable journey with Atlas' signature all-inclusive luxury and immersive experiences.

The Memorial Day Sale is also combinable with Atlas' Explorer's Choice complimentary amenity offer, allowing guests to further personalize their journey by selecting one of the following:



Air Credit Savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom

A Pre- or Post-Cruise Hotel or Land Package An Enhanced Unlimited Wi-Fi Package for seamless connectivity

Memorial Day Sale is available across all staterooms and suites, with savings of up to $28,600 when booking a suite. Additional booking incentives include solo traveler supplements starting from just 125%.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages was created for those who seek transformational travel and unforgettable experiences," said James Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "This Memorial Day Sale not only represents incredible value but also honors the freedom we celebrate by inviting our guests to explore the most captivating parts of the world in comfort and style."

Highlighted expeditions include:

World Navigator: Lisbon to Barcelona (10 nights) Departure: Sept 27, 2025

World Traveller : Ushuaia Roundtrip (11 nights) Departure: Dec. 17, 2025

World Navigator: Ushuaia to Buenos Aires (18 nights) Departure: Mar. 3, 2026

World Navigator: Tenerife to London (14 Nights) Departure: Apr. 17, 2026

Availability is limited, and this exclusive sale is valid for new bookings only made through May 28, 2025. Mention code "MILITARY" at time of booking to take advantage of this exclusive offer.

Travel Advisors can also earn a $500 gift card for select expeditions sailing from June to October 2025. In honor of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering this limited-time deal for new bookings made by June 30, 2025.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 44 or visit . Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: facebook/AtlasOceanVoyages or instagram/AtlasOceanVoyages .

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages offers expedition voyages to Antarctica, the Arctic, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America and the Caribbean. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour, open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, World Traveller in 2022, and World Voyager joined the fleet in 2023.

