Weplay Studios Will Host A Conference Dedicated To Virtual Production Technology, The POSTNAB Production Open House
"This initiative was born from the desire to unite the best of broadcast, cinema, and real-time technology under one roof – not to impress, but to inspire. The POSTNAB Production Open House is a celebration of creativity, technology, and human passion to reimagine storytelling.
We build this experience in partnership with the industry's most forward-thinking minds because shared innovation drives meaningful change. At WePlay Studios, we believe virtual production is a tool and language that brings together directors, engineers, artists, broadcasters, and visionaries to craft the future of content. We are not just building pipelines – we are building the future of production all together," said Aleksii Gutiantov , head of virtual production at WePlay Studios.
Speakers of the POSTNAB Production Open House:
-
Nicholas Lucin, key account manager at Vizrt
Ely Stacy, technical solutions lead at Disguise
Jake Stone, senior vice president of commercial at Disguise
Barry Goch, product marketing manager at AJA Video Systems
Stephan Ukas-Bradley, vice president of solutions at ARRI
Jacqueline Cooper, сo-founder of CG Pro
Art Adams, product specialist, at ARRI
Jess Loren, chief executive officer at Global Objects
Erick Geisler, chief technology officer at Global Objects
Carin Mazaira, marketing manager in media and entertainment at Leica
Henry Mountain, sales manager in media and entertainment at Leica
Kevin Descheemaeker, general manager at Filmotechnic
The event is powered by WePlay Studios in partnership with the industry-leading visual experience platform Disguise under the leadership of the Сity of Inglewood.
SOURCE WePlay Studios
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment