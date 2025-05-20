Weplay Studios Will Host A Conference Dedicated To Virtual Production Technology, The POSTNAB Production Open House

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Among the confirmed participants of the event will be such production industry leaders as

"This initiative was born from the desire to unite the best of broadcast, cinema, and real-time technology under one roof – not to impress, but to inspire. The POSTNAB Production Open House is a celebration of creativity, technology, and human passion to reimagine storytelling.

We build this experience in partnership with the industry's most forward-thinking minds because shared innovation drives meaningful change. At WePlay Studios, we believe virtual production is a tool and language that brings together directors, engineers, artists, broadcasters, and visionaries to craft the future of content. We are not just building pipelines – we are building the future of production all together," said Aleksii Gutiantov , head of virtual production at WePlay Studios.

Speakers of the POSTNAB Production Open House:



Nicholas Lucin, key account manager at Vizrt

Ely Stacy, technical solutions lead at Disguise

Jake Stone, senior vice president of commercial at Disguise

Barry Goch, product marketing manager at AJA Video Systems

Stephan Ukas-Bradley, vice president of solutions at ARRI

Jacqueline Cooper, сo-founder of CG Pro

Art Adams, product specialist, at ARRI

Jess Loren, chief executive officer at Global Objects

Erick Geisler, chief technology officer at Global Objects

Carin Mazaira, marketing manager in media and entertainment at Leica

Henry Mountain, sales manager in media and entertainment at Leica Kevin Descheemaeker, general manager at Filmotechnic

The event is powered by WePlay Studios in partnership with the industry-leading visual experience platform Disguise under the leadership of the Сity of Inglewood.

