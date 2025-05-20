Food Independence Summit 2025: Seed To Spoon Set For June 18-19 In Walnut Creek, Ohio

SUGARCREEK, Ohio, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th annual Food Independence Summit: Seed to Spoon returns June 18–19, 2025, at the beautiful Timbercrest RV Campground in Walnut Creek, Ohio. This two-day, hands-on event is designed to equip individuals, families, and communities with the tools and knowledge needed to reclaim their food sovereignty from seed to spoon.

Hosted in the heart of Ohio's Amish Country, this year's summit offers attendees the chance to connect, learn, and grow alongside a national community of farmers, homesteaders, gardeners, educators, and healthy food advocates.

"This is more than just a conference-it's a movement by many who want to be healthier," said John Miller, founder of SUPERB Industries & superb Canning and also co-founder of this annual event. John understands fully how impactful it is to have the right medical care. He was diagnosed and treated last year for Lyme disease. "It's the only treatment I know that eradicates Lyme disease. After struggling with Lyme for three years, I found hope at St. Georg Clinic in Germany. Dr. Douwes cured me of chronic Lyme disease and I have the tests to prove it. His treatment is the only thing I know that actually kills the bacteria," John explains.

John's experience with his treatment and being aware of others in our area who suffer from Lyme disease created a personal request to Julian Douwes, M.D. to travel from Germany and speak on overcoming Lyme disease. Douwes will be speaking both days, but will also be available for an evening discussion at the Premier event Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 where tickets can be purchased for this exclusive event featuring lectures from Julian Douwes MD, Calley Means and Joel Salatin.

Keynote Presentations by Del Bigtree, Calley Means, Joel Salatin, Max Kane, Julian Douwes MD, Neal Kinsey, Dave Stelzer, Shawn & Beth Dougherty, John Moody, Sarah Thrush, Codi & Michelle Knox. These speakers are leading voices in food sustainability, healthy lifestyles, homesteading, gardening, Lyme disease and vaccine safety.

Interactive Workshops on butchering, canning, gardening, pollination, composting, seed saving, herbal medicine, backyard livestock, and more

Children's Workshops tailored to inspire the next generation of growers and farmers with hands-on experiences with farm animals, bee pollination, and building bird houses. Networking Opportunities with fellow food sovereignty advocates, experts, and change-makers

Set against the serene backdrop of Timbercrest RV Campground at 5552 SR 515, Millersburg, OH 44654 , attendees can enjoy educational enrichment, natural beauty of the countryside and delicious meals prepared by Amish-owned caterers.

For More information and to purchase tickets, visit their website at: or email at: [email protected] or call toll-free: 1.855.654.2002

Media Contact: Wanda Angel, Brand Marketing Manager, Superb Canning Email: [email protected]

Rooted in eight generations of superior craftsmanship-from farming and blacksmithing to clockmaking and precision metal manufacturing-Superb Sealing responded to the 2021 supply chain crisis by leveraging its engineering prowess to design a state-of-the-art canning lid. The product features an enhanced seal, rigorous quality assurance, and improved corrosion resistance. Learn more at .

