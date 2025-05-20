403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ferrari 296 Speciale Debuts In The Middle East: Driving Thrills Redefined
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates 20th May 2025 – Just after its global debut in Maranello, Ferrari proudly unveiled the 296 Speciale in the Middle East during an exclusive event in Dubai. Curated with Ferrari's signature elegance, the event offered guests an immersive introduction to the brand-new mid-rear-engined special series Berlinetta and its extraordinary performance capabilities. The car takes its rightful place in the exclusive lineage of special version Ferrari berlinettas and, just like its forebears – the Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale and 488 Pista – has been conceived to set the new benchmark in terms of driving thrills and engagement, not just for the marque's production range, but for the segment as a whole. 'The launch of the Ferrari 296 Speciale marks a special occasion for the brand in the Middle East' said Giorgio Turri, General Manager, Ferrari Middle East. 'True to its name, this model is nothing short of extraordinary, blending cutting-edge innovation with Ferrari's unmistakable DNA. With its supreme agility and dynamic finesse, heightened responsiveness and unmatched driving engagement, the 296 Speciale sets a new benchmark for performance and driving emotion behind the wheel. We can't wait to see this remarkable model on the roads of the region.' The capabilities of the 296 Speciale in terms of agility, turn-in precision, and stability place it in a class of its own. This special version not only amplifies the already outstanding performance of the 296 GTB, but also introduces a level of predictability and intuitiveness that elevates the driving experience to new heights. Conceived for the Ferrarista who demands an unrivalled driving experience, the 296 Speciale represents the new pinnacle for the Ferrari production range in terms of driving fun and is dedicated to owners in search of that special feeling of being at the wheel of a car with extraordinary performance. The 296 Speciale takes the agility and responsiveness of the 296 GTB to extreme new heights by exploiting the full potential of its plug-in hybrid architecture, consisting of a rear-mid 120° V6 twin turbo engine and an electric motor, a short wheelbase and innovative dynamic control systems. The drivetrain delivers an astonishing combined power output of 880 hp, 50 more than the 296 GTB and a record for a rear-wheel-drive production Ferrari. To make these results possible, Ferrari drew extensively from its experience in motor sports: the internal combustion engine borrows from the powerplant of the 296 Challenge in terms of engine management maps and boost strategy, and boasts titanium connecting rods, reinforced pistons and a lightened crankshaft. All these elements, together with a knock control system derived from Formula 1, have raised the power output of the V6 to 700 cv, 37 more than the model this special version is based on. The V6 engine of the 296 Speciale maintains its distinctive timbre, a sound consisting of the pure harmonics of the 3rd, 6th, and 9th combustion orders which, in this application, have gained in quality, intensity and volume. The electric motor has also been uprated and is now capable of delivering 180 cv in the new extra boost mode. This increase in power has also made it possible to introduce a new strategy for the eight-speed DCT transmission, which makes use of additional torque during shifts to shorten shift times and increase both performance and driver engagement. The 296 Speciale generates 435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h - 20% more than the 296 GTB – thanks to innovative solutions developed and tested on the 296 Challenge. These include the aero damper integrated into the front bonnet and the vertical fins on the rear bumper which incorporate new side wings that work in synergy with the active rear spoiler to generate additional downforce. The spoiler is now managed by a new actuator control strategy that not only shortens the transition time between Low Drag (LD) and High Downforce (HD) configurations by 50% but also introduces a new Medium Downforce (MD) configuration, which improves rear-end stability at high speeds. A great deal of attention was dedicated to saving weight, which is crucial for increasing driving thrills. Overall weight has been reduced by 50 kg compared with the 296 GTB by using materials such as carbon fibre for some of the bodyshell parts and titanium for components in the engine. The resulting weight/power ratio is just 1.69 kg/cv, a record for a rear-wheel-drive Ferrari berlinetta. To accentuate the dynamic capabilities of the 296 Speciale and ensure that the car behaves predictably when driven at the limit, Ferrari's engineers also worked on fine-tuning the electronic control systems, suspension set-up and tyres. The 296 Speciale is equipped with the latest generation of the ABS Evo dynamic control system, which improves braking precision and repeatability in all surface and grip conditions. The spring and damper settings have been revised – the car now rides 5 mm lower than the 296 GTB – reducing maximum roll angle when cornering by 13% and improving the behaviour of the car at the limit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment