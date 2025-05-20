Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Podcast: The Individualist Era's Effect On B2B Buying

(MENAFN- PRovoke) With greater autonomy at work and over their careers, employees are becoming key decision-makers when it comes to the likes of workplace technology. In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, Fight or Flight North American chair Tim Fry and Brooke Shepard of Shepard & Ewe discuss new research that highlights the rise of employee influence and how B2B marketers need to adapt strategies to the new Individualist Era.

