Zelensky, Merz Discuss Just Peace, Ukraine's Post-War Reconstruction
Zelensky shared details of a phone call on his official Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.
"I had an important conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. I thanked him for his strong and constructive position on supporting Ukraine," Zelensky said.
Zelensky noted that both sides had discussed their recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as today's talks with European leaders.
"We are coordinating all our contacts and steps as closely as possible. It is crucial to maintain unity among all partners and to seek solutions that can truly bring this war to an end with a just peace," Zelensky said.
According to him, the two leaders also discussed Ukraine's post-war recovery.
"We must already be thinking about this and have a clear plan that can help bring genuine peace closer now and provide support later. We will work together to make it all happen. I am grateful for the support!" he added.
Earlier, Zelensky expressed hope that Germany would continue to play a leading role in supporting Ukraine.
