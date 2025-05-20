403
Saudi Minister: Kuwait's Al-Shaheed Park Landmark Of Urban Environment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail praised Al-Shaheed Park in Kuwait during the 28th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Municipal Affairs.
In remarks posted on Linkden platform, he described the Kuwaiti park as a significant urban environmental project integrating national memory, ecology and community function.
Notable features like the Martyr's Memorial Monument and the Peace Circle reflect a commitment to identity and sustainability, said Al-Hogail who has recently visited Kuwait.
Al-Hogail, who had seen a number of pleasant and iconic projects during his visit to Kuwait, highlighted the importance of well-designed public spaces for development and their alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, thanking those involved in enhancing the Gulf's urban landscape. (end)
kns
