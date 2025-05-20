403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Continued Israeli Aggression In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 20 (KUNA) -- Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest possible terms the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians, as well as deliberate targeting of hospitals and other critical infrastructure, along with mass evacuation orders.
According to a press release by Pakistan Foreign Office, the expansion of Israeli ground operations in Gaza, as well as its announcement to "take control of all" of Gaza, poses a grave threat to efforts aimed towards achieving peace and stability in the region.
It further said that Israel also continues to deliberately obstruct critical humanitarian aid from reaching millions in dire need, which amounts to the imposition of collective punishment on the besieged Palestinian people.
The Foreign Office said, "The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, recently expressed his alarm at the prevailing situation, with one in every five people in Gaza facing starvation, and the entire population facing high levels of acute food insecurity and the risk of famine."
These latest actions by the occupying power yet again demonstrate Israeli impunity, and its blatant disregard for international law and humanitarian principles.
Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community for an immediate end to Israelآ's genocidal campaign, and to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, said Foreign Office. It also urges concrete steps towards provision of unimpeded humanitarian supplies to millions of Palestinians in dire need, as well as to hold Israel accountable for its egregious crimes. Furthermore, Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal opposition to any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their ancestral lands, expand illegal Israeli settlements or to annex any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and calls for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, the release concluded. (end)
sbk
According to a press release by Pakistan Foreign Office, the expansion of Israeli ground operations in Gaza, as well as its announcement to "take control of all" of Gaza, poses a grave threat to efforts aimed towards achieving peace and stability in the region.
It further said that Israel also continues to deliberately obstruct critical humanitarian aid from reaching millions in dire need, which amounts to the imposition of collective punishment on the besieged Palestinian people.
The Foreign Office said, "The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, recently expressed his alarm at the prevailing situation, with one in every five people in Gaza facing starvation, and the entire population facing high levels of acute food insecurity and the risk of famine."
These latest actions by the occupying power yet again demonstrate Israeli impunity, and its blatant disregard for international law and humanitarian principles.
Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community for an immediate end to Israelآ's genocidal campaign, and to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, said Foreign Office. It also urges concrete steps towards provision of unimpeded humanitarian supplies to millions of Palestinians in dire need, as well as to hold Israel accountable for its egregious crimes. Furthermore, Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal opposition to any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their ancestral lands, expand illegal Israeli settlements or to annex any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and calls for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, the release concluded. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment