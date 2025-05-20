Sudan Army Says Khartoum State 'Completely Free' Of Paramilitaries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Khartoum: The Sudanese army said on Tuesday that it had completely pushed its rival paramilitaries out of Khartoum state, nearly two months after it regained control of the capital's centre.

"Khartoum state is completely free of rebels," army spokesman Nabil Abdallah said in a statement, referring to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces at war with the military since April 2023.

The army said it launched on Monday a "large-scale offensive" to push the RSF out of its last pockets of control in southern and western Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city.

The army said its forces clashed with RSF fighters in the area earlier on Tuesday, and an AFP correspondent reported hearing explosions from eastern Omdurman.

The RSF did not immediately comment on the military's latest announcement, which would cement army control over central Khartoum, pushing the paramilitaries back towards their stronghold in the vast western region of Darfur.

The war, now in its third year, pits the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the RSF, under his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 13 million and created what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.