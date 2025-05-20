Kraken Gains EU Access Through Cyprus Derivatives Licence

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has secured a Markets in Financial Instruments Directive licence in the European Union by acquiring Cypriot investment firm Greenfields Wealth, formerly known as Pacific Union Group. The acquisition, approved by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission , enables Kraken to offer regulated crypto derivatives to advanced traders across selected EU markets.

This strategic move allows Kraken to operate under the EU's MiFID framework, facilitating the provision of over-the-counter derivatives, including contracts for differences , to retail clients within the European Economic Area. The licence also permits Kraken to passport its services across other EU member states, potentially reaching a broader base of European traders and investors.

Shannon Kurtas, Kraken's Co-General Manager of Pro & Exchange, stated that the acquisition reflects the company's commitment to providing a trusted, regulated environment for advanced crypto traders and investors. She emphasized that the European market remains a top priority for Kraken as it continues to expand its services globally.

Kraken plans to introduce a range of derivatives products, including regulated futures and options, designed to meet the needs of sophisticated crypto investors in Europe. These offerings will enable traders to gain exposure to various digital assets in a capital-efficient and flexible manner, using a variety of collateral currencies to back their positions.

The acquisition of Greenfields Wealth provides Kraken with a strategic entry point into the European derivatives market. Cyprus has emerged as a hub for financial services firms seeking to operate across the EU, thanks to its regulatory framework and MiFID passport capabilities. The approval from CySEC enables Kraken to compete more effectively in the European crypto derivatives market.

See also FTX to Disburse Over $5 Billion to Creditors in Second Payout Phase

Kraken has a history of pursuing regulated derivatives trading opportunities. In 2019, the company acquired Crypto Facilities, a UK-based crypto futures platform regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority , enhancing its presence in the UK market. This acquisition made Kraken the first licensed crypto futures provider in the United Kingdom.

The European crypto derivatives market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a 15% growth rate until 2030. Kraken's entry into this market positions the company to capitalize on the increasing demand for secure and regulated crypto derivatives trading in the EU.

Kraken's approach to regulatory compliance has been systematic, with the exchange working to secure necessary approvals across different jurisdictions. This strategy helps ensure that its services meet local regulatory standards while providing users with access to advanced trading options.

The company's expansion into the European market aligns with the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, which aims to address issues related to anti-money laundering, token issuance, and stablecoin-specific rules. Kraken's acquisition of the MiFID licence represents a strategic move to capture opportunities in Europe's expanding derivatives market.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?