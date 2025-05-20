HEIDELBERG Starts Financial Year 2025/26 On A Strong Note Thanks To Successful China Print Trade Show That Exceeded Expectations



Packaging printing drives growth in China, too

Packaging sector's numerous investments in cutting-edge sheetfed

technology result in high production capacity utilization in China First Jetfire 50 industrial digital printing system sold in China Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is pleased with its showing at China Print 2025 in Beijing from May 15 through 19. Customers from the packaging sector in particular invested in state-of-the-art sheetfed technology from HEIDELBERG. A total of just under 350 printing units were sold, which exceeded the company's expectations.“The huge interest in the innovations and displays at our booth provides impressive proof that HEIDELBERG is a leading market player in China,” says Dr. David Schmedding, Chief Technology & Sales Officer at HEIDELBERG.“We won over a large number of customers with our integrated solutions for packaging and commercial printing from a single source, many of which are manufactured locally. The resulting incoming orders have given us a strong start to the new financial year, which began in April.” Staged every four years, the event is China's largest trade show for the printing industry. This year, it drew some 120,000 visitors, including a large number from all over Asia and beyond, with HEIDELBERG recording the highest visitor numbers. In addition to the visitors flocking to the company's booth, around 1.3 million people tuned in online to watch its live presentations. “Packaging printing is proving to be a growth driver for our business in China, too,” states Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG.“This development reaffirms our growth strategy – the continuous and targeted expansion of our portfolio as a systems integrator for this key market segment. The company is also benefiting from its comprehensive sales and service network and its local production operations, which largely cover demand in China.” Packaging printing drives growth An annual increase of around 4 percent in paper-based packaging makes the Chinese packaging market a growth driver for HEIDELBERG. Packaging and labels already account for almost 50 percent of the Chinese printing industry, and this share is continuing to grow – a development that is emphasized by the numerous deals struck at China print:

A leading packaging printer in northern China placed an order with HEIDELBERG for two Speedmaster XL 106 Peak Performance presses, representing a total of 13 printing units.

A packaging manufacturer in eastern China invested in two Speedmaster XL 75 presses, corresponding to a total of 19 printing units, to complement its 2024 investment in a Speedmaster XL 106 and a Speedmaster XL 75 with FoilStar technology. HEIDELBERG also got an order from a packaging customer in southern China for two long Speedmaster CX 104 presses with UV technology. Founded as recently as 2016, this company particularly values the quality, efficiency, and productivity of the Speedmaster CX 104, which HEIDELBERG manufactures locally in China. The customer is looking to use the new UV presses to expand its business from standard packaging to include high-end solutions for products such as spirits and cosmetics. Jetfire 50 digital system celebrates trade show debut in Asia Just as in other countries, digital printing is also becoming increasingly important in China, which is why the debut presentation of the Jetfire 50 from HEIDELBERG at an Asian trade show proved to be a particular highlight for many visitors. HEIDELBERG showcased the industrial inkjet printing press alongside a complete digital ecosystem consisting of machinery, software, consumables, service, and consulting. Using the new Prinect Touch Free software, the system can be integrated into a hybrid production environment with offset printing. Assisted by artificial intelligence, the software determines the most efficient and cost-effective means of production. Shengda Printing Technology, which is China's largest web-to-print company, keeps on growing, and generates annual sales totaling some 375 million euros, is the first Chinese user of a Jetfire 50. The company is continuously forging ahead with its digital transformation and increasingly focusing on digital printing. “The Chinese market is driving innovation in the printing sector and China Print has shown that this country's printing industry is also following global trends, investing more and more in highly automated, efficient, and fully integrated solutions. Added to that is rising demand from end customers for more sustainable, paper-based packaging. All this makes the digitalized solutions from HEIDELBERG especially attractive for this important market,” sums up Otto. Trade show exhibits centered on digitalization for improved efficiency and productivity Showcased on a footprint of over 2,000 m2, the company's packaging and commercial printing solutions focused on enhanced efficiency and productivity, end-to-end hybrid production using offset and digital printing and Prinect Touch Free control, the development of new business opportunities, and the digital transformation of the sector. HEIDELBERG stood out at the trade show thanks to its interactive customer journey comprising over 100 digital touchpoints, the Digitalization Experience Center, and a comprehensive application gallery with almost 100 print products that demonstrated the options print shops can offer their customers. That was CHINA PRINT 2025 | HEIDELBERG About HEIDELBERG Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality, and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth and as a total solution provider, HEIDELBERG is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions, and lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency.

The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control systems, automation technology, robotics, and the growing green technologies sector. With its strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its roughly 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China, and the USA, and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is ideally positioned for future growth. -p Figure 1: HEIDELBERG has started the first quarter of the financial year on a strong note thanks to a successful China Print trade show. Figure 2: Staged every four years, the event is China's largest trade show for the printing industry. This year, it drew some 120,000 visitors, including a large number from all over Asia and beyond, with HEIDELBERG recording the highest visitor numbers. Figure 3: The live presentations at the HEIDELBERG booth were well attended throughout the event. Packaging printing is driving growth in China, too. Numerous packaging customers invested in state-of-the-art sheetfed technology from HEIDELBERG. Figure 4: The Jetfire 50 industrial digital printing system celebrated its trade show debut in Asia. Shengda Printing Technology is China's largest online printing company and also this country's first Jetfire 50 customer. Figure 5: HEIDELBERG stood out at the trade show thanks to its interactive customer journey comprising over 100 digital touchpoints and the Digitalization Experience Center. Press Release | HEIDELBERG For additional details about the company and image material, please visit the Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at and the Media Library . Important note: This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the overall economic situation, in exchange and interest rates, and within the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides no guarantee and assumes no liability for future developments and results deviating from the assumptions and estimates made in this press release. Contact: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

