Techmediabreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Appoints Frank Knuettel II To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) announced the appointment of Frank Knuettel II to its board of directors, effective immediately. Knuettel brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience across early-stage public companies in technology and life sciences, and currently serves as CEO of Channel Therapeutics Corporation. Known for his capital markets expertise and M&A success, including leading Unrivaled Brands from $10 million to $100 million in revenue, Knuettel has raised more than $400 million throughout his career and held key roles at IP Commerce and MJardin Group. His appointment supports Beeline's growth strategy in the investment lending market.

About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

