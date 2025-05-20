Tamil Nadu BJP Slams Stalin's Silence On TASMAC Scam

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, P. Sudhakar Reddy, on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for maintaining what he termed a“troubling silence” over the alleged TASMAC scandal that has sparked public outrage.

In a strongly worded statement, Reddy questioned the Chief Minister's lack of response to the controversy surrounding torn documents reportedly found near the residence of the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which oversees liquor sales in the state.

“Who is the individual involved in this serious matter? The people of Tamil Nadu deserve clarity. It is the Chief Minister's responsibility to provide answers regarding this egregious issue,” Reddy said, demanding accountability from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

He further urged the State government to extend full cooperation to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is reportedly looking into alleged irregularities in TASMAC's operations. Reddy said the ED's probe should be allowed to proceed without obstruction, and cautioned against politicising the investigation process.

“It is reprehensible and contrary to public interest for the DMK government to attempt to shield the accused by tarnishing the image of the ED, an autonomous and constitutionally mandated investigative body,” he remarked. The BJP leader also alleged that the DMK's attempts to portray the ED as politically motivated were part of a broader effort to deflect attention from corruption within the state administration.

He called on civil society and the media to remain vigilant and press for transparency and justice in the matter.

The TASMAC controversy, which surfaced after allegedly incriminating documents were found near the official's residence, has prompted calls from opposition parties for a thorough and impartial probe.

However, the ruling DMK has yet to issue a detailed statement on the allegations, fuelling speculation and criticism. As pressure mounts, political observers believe the issue could snowball into a major flashpoint between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government ahead of key political developments in the state.