Atera Launches IT Autopilot, Ushering In The Era Of Autonomous IT

New AI innovation resolves IT tickets end-to-end without human oversight, freeing IT professionals from repetitive tasks and redefining what's possible with agentic AI

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera , the all-in-one IT management platform with built-in AI agents, today announced the launch of IT Autopilot, the first truly Autonomous IT solution designed to fundamentally change the way IT professionals work.

Following the overwhelming success of Atera's AI Copilot, which enables IT teams to save 11–13 hours weekly per technician, IT Autopilot goes a step further, eliminating the need for human oversight in resolving Tier 1 IT tickets such as password resets, reboots, and other monotonous, time-consuming requests. Always on and always available, IT Autopilot takes care of up to 40% of IT workloads, enabling SLAs (Service Level Agreements) with response times as low as 0.1 seconds and average resolution times of just 15 minutes.

For IT technicians under constant pressure to do more with less, IT Autopilot delivers immediate, tangible relief. By offloading the most tedious and repetitive tasks, IT Autopilot effectively acts like a Tier 1 engineer, allowing IT teams to shift their focus from low-value, repetitive tasks to high-impact problem-solving, project work, and innovation.

This innovation comes at a critical time for IT professionals, where rising ticket volumes, staffing shortages, and organizational pressure to "do more with less" have become the norm. Recent survey data from Atera, in partnership with Censuswide, underscores the need for change, revealing that 85% of IT professionals believe a 4-day work week would be possible if Tier 1 tickets were removed from their plates.

"IT professionals are some of the most crucial, yet overburdened people in modern organizations," said Gil Pekelman, Co-founder and CEO of Atera. "With IT Autopilot, we're not just automating tasks, we're giving technicians their time, focus, and work-life balance back. It's the beginning of a new era in IT: one where autonomous agents will become the essential support system IT technicians need to thrive."

Atera's IT Autopilot functions as a natural extension of an IT team that communicates with end users autonomously and resolves issues within a secure, closed-loop system-ensuring privacy, compliance, and strict adherence to organizational guardrails. When needed, it intelligently escalates issues that fall outside of its scope or require approval.

Key Features of IT Autopilot include:



End-to-end resolution of Tier 1 tickets like password resets and restarts without technician intervention

Direct end-user interaction under strict, pre-configured guardrails

Hours saved weekly by automating low-level, high-frequency issues

Faster ticket resolution for organizations, reducing friction and improving employee experience True self-service IT , enabling employees and customers to solve problems without waiting for human support

While many vendors rebrand existing automation tools with AI terminology, Atera's IT Autopilot stands alone as a truly agentic AI system. IT Autopilot meets the rigorous criteria that define agentic AI systems, such as retaining memory of previous actions, planning, application interfacing, multi-agent collaboration, experiential learning, and full autonomy.

"IT Autopilot is not just a new feature, it's a paradigm shift," said Oshri Moyal, Co-founder and CTO of Atera. "While the industry is flooded with AI buzzwords and half-measures, IT Autopilot delivers actual autonomous IT. We've built a system that plans, acts, learns, and improves on its own, just like a skilled technician would. This isn't automation. This is autonomy."

With a deep foundation in Agentic AI, Atera offers a digital workforce of AI agents that proactively and autonomously support your entire IT operations. Atera's all-in-one IT management platform consolidates RMM, helpdesk, ticketing, and automation, empowering IT teams and MSPs to efficiently manage and protect infrastructure, automate tasks, and boost service quality by reducing downtime and improving SLAs. Trusted by over 12K customers in 120+ countries, Atera offers a scalable solution enabling organizations to drive sustainable growth and maximize organizational efficiency.

