Call For Entries Issued For The 22Nd Globee® Awards For Cybersecurity

Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Cybersecurity Products, Services, Individuals, Teams, Organizations, and Users of Security Solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards , organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, today announced the Call for Entries for the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity .

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity recognize excellence in every area of cybersecurity-from cutting-edge technologies and services to the individuals, teams, and organizations working to safeguard the digital world. This program honors both emerging and established players driving the future of cyber resilience.

"In an era of rapidly evolving threats, recognizing cybersecurity innovation is more essential than ever," said San Madan , President of the Globee® Awards. "These awards celebrate those leading the charge in protecting people, systems, and data across the globe."

Who Can Apply

Submissions are open to startups, established enterprises, government agencies, nonprofits, and individuals across every sector and geography. Whether your organization is building new defenses, developing privacy tools, training the next generation of cyber leaders, or managing security operations-your efforts deserve to be recognized.

Categories Cover the Full Spectrum of Cybersecurity

The 2026 program features products, services, incident response, cloud security, identity management, threat detection, compliance, and leadership categories. Organizations may submit multiple entries across different categories.

Submit your nominations or learn more:

Transparent, Data-Driven Judging

Entries are evaluated through a transparent, data-driven scoring process by cybersecurity professionals and industry experts from around the world. Judges assess each submission based on achievement, main content, summary, and supporting material .

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: .

