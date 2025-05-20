Clarification: Agriforce Commences Final Installation Of 500 Bitcoin Miners At East Palestine, Ohio Site
In this press release, there is a quote from Chris Polimeni, CFO, indicating surpassing one exahash in Q2 of 2025. The Company is clarifying the quote to indicate that it is commencing on its path to meet its one exahash goal in the current calendar quarter.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company committed to addressing major challenges in agriculture, digital infrastructure, and environmental innovation. The Company focuses on building energy-efficient operations that support long-term value creation, leveraging proprietary infrastructure strategies and clean energy assets to drive sustainable growth.
