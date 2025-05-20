Gozone Wifi To Attend Wireless Global Congress In Dallas, Championing Seamless Connectivity And Venue Engagement
Todd Myers, CEO of GoZone WiFi, will be actively engaged in discussions at the congress, advocating for venue-centric innovations and promoting the integration of technologies like CAPPORT, ensuring that venues retain control over their Wi-Fi experience while delivering seamless, secure connectivity to users.
“We fully support technologies like OpenRoaming and Passpoint, but we also recognize the critical need for venues to maintain direct communication with their guests,” said Todd Myers.“Our solutions strike the right balance: they enhance the user experience, enable data-driven insights, and unlock monetization opportunities without sacrificing simplicity or security.”
The Wireless Global Congress serves as a key event for industry leaders, enterprises, and technology innovators, providing a platform to discuss the future of wireless connectivity. GoZone WiFi's membership and participation underscores its dedication to shaping venue-driven Wi-Fi engagement strategies that benefit both businesses and users alike.
For more information about GoZone WiFi, its solutions, and its involvement at Wireless Global Congress, visit .
Todd Myers
GoZone WiFi
+1 727-314-6910
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment