Gozone Wifi To Attend Wireless Global Congress In Dallas, Championing Seamless Connectivity And Venue Engagement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GoZone WiFi Joins Wireless Global Congress, Advocating for Seamless Connectivity & Venue Engagement with OpenRoaming, Passpoint & CAPPORT Solutions.

- Todd MyersST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GoZone WiFi, a leader in intelligent Wi-Fi marketing and analytics SaaS platforms, is proud to announce its participation in the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Wireless Global Congress in Dallas this week. As a strong advocate for seamless user onboarding, GoZone is committed to empowering venues with cutting-edge solutions, including OpenRoaming and Passpoint, while maintaining robust communication channels for data collection, user engagement, and monetization opportunities such as Wi-Fi advertising.Todd Myers, CEO of GoZone WiFi, will be actively engaged in discussions at the congress, advocating for venue-centric innovations and promoting the integration of technologies like CAPPORT, ensuring that venues retain control over their Wi-Fi experience while delivering seamless, secure connectivity to users.“We fully support technologies like OpenRoaming and Passpoint, but we also recognize the critical need for venues to maintain direct communication with their guests,” said Todd Myers.“Our solutions strike the right balance: they enhance the user experience, enable data-driven insights, and unlock monetization opportunities without sacrificing simplicity or security.”The Wireless Global Congress serves as a key event for industry leaders, enterprises, and technology innovators, providing a platform to discuss the future of wireless connectivity. GoZone WiFi's membership and participation underscores its dedication to shaping venue-driven Wi-Fi engagement strategies that benefit both businesses and users alike.For more information about GoZone WiFi, its solutions, and its involvement at Wireless Global Congress, visit .

Todd Myers

GoZone WiFi

+1 727-314-6910

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.