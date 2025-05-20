KP Budget Likely After Eidul Azha, No New Mega Projects Expected

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is expected to present its budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 after Eidul Azha, with an estimated outlay of around Rs 1,900 billion.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Finance, Muzzamil Aslam, indicated that the upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) is likely to be set between Rs 165 billion and Rs 175 billion.

He further stated that the ADP for the merged tribal districts will be finalized in consultation with the federal government.

Aslam confirmed that no new mega projects will be introduced in the upcoming budget. Instead, the focus will be on ensuring the timely completion of ongoing development schemes.

The adviser also revealed that the provincial government is considering imposing a 2% tax on exports, a proposal introduced last year under the title“Infrastructure Development Tax.” However, due to legal complications, its implementation was deferred.

Meanwhile, the President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce stated that tax-related issues in the new budget will be addressed through mutual consultation.

He added that the chamber has submitted its proposals to the provincial government in an effort to resolve the concerns of the industrial and business sectors.