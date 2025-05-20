GEF Capital Launches Pollution Remediation Platform Through Acquisition Of Mcmillan-Mcgee Corp And ORIN Technologies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Platform to address remediation solutions for PFAS and other hazardous contaminants in soil and water.

- Stuart BarkoffARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GEF Capital Partners ("GEF Capital"), a Washington, D.C. based sustainability-focused private equity firm, announced today that it has completed investments in McMillan-McGee Corp ("Mc2"), an industry leader of in-situ soil remediation and treatment services using thermal remediation technology, and ORIN Technologies, LLC (“ORIN”), a turnkey remediation and wastewater treatment solutions company specializing in chemical and biological remediation and advanced oxidation processes. Through these investments in Mc2 and ORIN, GEF Capital has enabled a path to accelerate the commercialization of remediation solutions for hazardous contaminants including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in soil and water, while expanding remediation treatment options for inorganic metals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).Mc2 plans, develops, and manages complex thermal remediation solutions, integrating specialized tools and expertise to effectively address challenging environmental conditions. Since its inception in 1991, Mc2 has successfully remediated over 150 contaminated sites, including some of the largest in-situ thermal remediation projects globally. With a focus on mathematical modeling and technological advancements, Mc2 is considered a leading innovator in thermal remediation.ORIN specializes in complex contamination treatment and PFAS removal leveraging bioremediation and advanced oxidation processes. ORIN's patented solutions have documented success in persistent PFAS compound removal and destruction. In addition to remediation treatment solutions, ORIN provides project management services including onsite labor, equipment, technical assistance, laboratory treatability testing, chemical products, and treatment applications.“The importance of pollutant remediation, particularly around PFAS, is getting more and more attention,” said Brent Winder, Mc2's President.“Our partnership with GEF Capital will allow us to invest in personnel, equipment and process enhancements to rapidly accelerate our growth, while also developing new-to-market solutions alongside ORIN to tackle these increasingly complex challenges.”“Through our interactions with GEF Capital, we saw a partner who shared our same vision to aggressively develop methods that can permanently destroy PFAS from our soil and groundwater systems,” said Larry Kinsman, Founder and CEO of ORIN.“We look forward to spearheading innovation efforts with Mc2 to expand our PFAS solutions in the marketplace.”"GEF Capital is very excited to partner with Brent, Larry and the entire Mc2 and ORIN teams as we deploy capital to address one of our key investment themes of pollution mitigation,” said Stuart Barkoff, a Managing Partner at GEF Capital. "We believe there is a possibility to meaningfully impact PFAS remediation through a combination of solutions that include thermal, chemical, and biological technologies. With the strategic and financial support from GEF Capital, Mc2 and ORIN are well positioned to address this paramount opportunity."Catherine Lien, a Principal at GEF Capital who co-led the investment added: "Environmental pollutants and emerging contaminants are an almost half a trillion dollar global market problem1. We, at GEF Capital, believe that these PFAS 'forever chemicals' are one of the most significant environmental and health challenges of our generation as these contaminants are estimated to be present in almost all living creatures and ecosystems2.” By partnering with Mc2, ORIN, and potentially other companies in the future, Ms. Lien believes GEF Capital is“building a platform that can provide differentiated, comprehensive remediation solutions that can address this global concern and make a lasting positive impact on the environment."`Doane Grant Thornton served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mc2 throughout the investment process.About McMillan-McGee Corp:McMillan-McGee Corp is a global leader in providing electromagnetic systems and engineering services to thermal remediation and energy projects, specializing in advanced solutions for remedying contaminated soil and groundwater. Mc2 provides operation, optimization, maintenance, and project management for all thermal projects to ensure proper site selection, installation, and safety. Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Mc2 was founded in 1991 by Dr. Bruce McGee. Visit for additional information.About ORIN Technologies:ORIN Technologies provides turnkey solutions including process analysis, bench scale laboratory testing, complete trial and pilot scale activities, and the installation of full scale or permanent treatment systems to customize solutions that address specific pollution remediation issues in water and soil. ORIN's Bioavailable Absorbent Media (BAM) solution specifically addresses PFAS as a standalone process by absorbing and locking in PFAS within the soil or wastewater, as well as incorporating microbes to break down and permanently eliminate the PFAS. Based in Verona, Wisconsin, ORIN was founded in 2002 by Larry Kinsman. Visit for additional information.About GEF Capital Partners:GEF Capital Partners is a global private equity firm focused on making investments spanning the clean energy, energy efficiency, waste, water, and resource efficiency sectors. With offices in the United States, India, and Brazil, GEF Capital invests in companies that have developed solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change and pollution. By partnering with management teams that operate in high-growth markets, GEF Capital brings a value-added approach to its investments to grow leading companies and ensure a more sustainable future. Visit for additional information.About Doane Grant Thornton:Doane Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations. The company works with dynamic organizations to unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Doane Grant Thornton LLP is a Canadian member of Grant Thornton International Ltd., whose member and correspondent firms operate in over 130 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit .1Source: AECOM. Q1 2025 Investor Presentation . Figure represents Emerging Contaminant Global Market through 2040 and Environmental Remediation Market through 2030.2Source: EPA.“PFAS Explained”.

