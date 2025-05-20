403
Two Separate Road Accidents in Iran Kill One, Injure Dozen
(MENAFN) A deadly crash and a bus rollover in Iran on Monday and Tuesday resulted in one fatality and 24 injuries, as reported by a news agency.
On Monday night, three highway patrol officers were positioned on the northern shoulder of an intercity highway in northern Alborz province when a pickup truck, due to the driver's "carelessness and drowsiness," swerved off the lane and collided with them. The officers sustained severe injuries and were promptly rushed to the hospital. One of them, Ali-Akbar Sijani, later passed away from his injuries despite medical intervention, the report noted.
Later, a passenger bus traveling with five Iranians and 37 Afghan nationals, heading toward Iran's southeastern border in Sistan and Baluchestan province, overturned early Tuesday on an intercity road in southeastern Kerman province, leaving 22 people injured. According to the report, two of the injured were taken to the hospital, while the others received immediate medical attention at the scene. The cause of the incident remains unspecified.
