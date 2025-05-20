403
Wildfires Prompt Emergency Measures in Arizona
(MENAFN) Wildfires that have persisted since last Tuesday in the U.S. state of Arizona have ravaged approximately 8,265 hectares of terrain.
Due to the arid weather and minimal humidity, authorities have issued a "Red Flag" warning, highlighting the elevated risk of further fire outbreaks.
More than 700 personnel have been mobilized to fight the flames, with 38 percent of the blaze now contained, according to an update shared by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on X this Monday.
Crews are actively trying to suppress the fast-moving fire, which is being fueled by strong winds and is consuming natural foliage including grasses, bushes, and woodland.
The fires ignited on May 13 in the Greer region, situated in the eastern section of the state, and have since scorched thousands of hectares.
In response to the expanding crisis, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency on May 17 following a visit to the fire-affected zone.
This declaration unlocked USD200,000 in state resources to aid the firefighting mission, as reported by a news agency.
On X, Hobbs expressed her appreciation by writing: "Thank you to every firefighter, emergency responder, and local official working around the clock to protect lives, homes, and entire communities. Arizona is grateful, and we’re with you for the long road ahead."
