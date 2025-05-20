Owl Cyber Defense Launches Owl Talon Torrent™ To Deliver Unprecedented Speed And Security For Mission-Critical, One-Way Data Transfers In Defense And Intelligence Environments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-to-market solution provides industry's fastest protocol filtering diode for secure, one-way data transfer up to 100Gbps

Columbia, MD, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense, the global market leader in trusted cross domain and diode solutions for critical networks in government, defense, and critical infrastructure today announced the launch of Owl Talon Torrent TM , the industry's first next-gen high-speed protocol filtering diode card pair that can move data at up to 100 Gbps . Engineered for intelligence and defense agencies and enterprise organizations with the most demanding security and performance requirements, Owl Talon Torrent sets a new standard for high-assurance network protection.

“With Owl Talon Torrent cards, we've engineered a breakthrough in secure data transfer-achieving up to 100 Gbps one-way throughput with protocol filtering, a first for the industry. While actual performance depends on the deployment environment, including how efficiently data is delivered to the diode-a key point where latency can be introduced-we're continually optimizing both hardware and software to push the boundaries of what's possible in high-assurance, high-volume data flows.”

- Tim Fahl, Chief Technology Officer, Owl Cyber Defense

Developed in response to the urgent need for secure, high-volume data transfer, Owl Talon Torrent protocol filtering diodes deliver one-way speed while maintaining absolute separation between networks with hardware-enforced security. Built to align with rigorous government requirements-such as those defined by the National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office (NCDSMO)-the solution reflects Owl's commitment to high-assurance performance and secure, mission-critical operations.

Key features of Owl Talon Torrent include:



High-Speed File Transfer: Enables rapid movement of large data files between networks without compromising security.

Protocol Filtering: Advanced FPGA-based filtering at the protocol level ensures only authorized data and protocols traverse the diode.

Absolute Network Separation: Guarantees one-way data flow, preventing data leakage and external threats.

Performance-Driven Architecture: A streamlined design optimizes data handling across the diode, eliminating unnecessary data copying to reduce latency and enhance real-time performance. Reduced Operational Risk: Minimizes exposure to cyber threats while streamlining secure collaboration.

“Our customers operate in environments where data integrity and speed are mission-critical. Owl Talon Torrent is designed to minimize bottlenecks and operational risk, while providing unmatched assurance against data leakage. This is a breakthrough for secure data transfer at scale,” said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl Cyber Defense.

Owl Talon Torrent will be commercially available as an all-in-one rack-mount appliance that supports file transfer and leverages the Owl Talon software platform, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware platforms and Owl Talon Torrent card pair. In the coming months, it will support additional Owl Talon features and be offered as standalone card kits to provide agencies with increased flexibility and the option to 'bring-your-own' hardware and code directly to the diode.

In today's threat landscape, organizations can't afford to compromise on data integrity or operational speed. By delivering these unprecedented data transfer rates, government-tested performance and absolute network separation, Owl Talon Torrent empowers agencies and enterprises to move critical information securely and efficiently, helping them meet mission objectives while staying ahead of evolving cyber threats.

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit:

About Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC, headquartered in Columbia, MD, is a pure play cybersecurity company solely focused on purpose-built, made-in-the-USA data diode and cross domain solutions. Trusted to protect the most sensitive government and commercial networks worldwide, our technologies are developed and manufactured to meet the strictest U.S. security standards. Owl enables secure, near-instantaneous collaboration across network boundaries-powering faster, safer, and smarter decisions for military, federal, and commercial critical infrastructure organizations. With a focus on scalability, interoperability, and regulatory compliance, Owl ensures resilient communication in the most high-threat environments. Rigorously tested. Globally trusted.

Visit or contact us at ... for more information.

CONTACT: Carolyn Ford Owl Cyber Defense 8017357512 ...