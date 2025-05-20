Amitabh Kant Visits IIM Sambalpur, Emphasises Its Role In Powering India's Growth
Amitabh Kant flagged the importance of the country's prestigious institutions and emphasised their role in realising the 'developed India' dream during his visit to IIM Sambalpur in Odisha. He also interacted with the professors and students of IIM Sambalpur during his visit.
Speaking to reporters, Amitabh Kant said that the world was beset with a multitude of challenges and such institutions will play a vital role in taking the economy to the $30 trillion target.
“There are many global challenges with the advent of new technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing. As we pursue the 'developed India' dream, the path to becoming an economy of more than 30 plus trillion dollars from 4 trillion dollars will have to be traversed. This means that we will have to increase our GDP by about 9 times, per capita income by 8 times and manufacturing by 16 times. IITs and IIMs will play an important role in this. "
Emphasising the need for innovation, Amitabh Kant said, "India's startups need innovation. We need new technology in everything from batteries, solar, and electric mobility. This is why the Government of India has created campuses like IIM Sambalpur.”
He further said that the district holds immense potential as it contributes significantly to India's economy.
“The electricity produced here is supplied to seven states of the country. About 75 per cent of aluminium is produced here in Sambalpur," he added.
He also proposed to make Sambalpur the greenest district of the country and asked for IIM's leadership regarding this.
